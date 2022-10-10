Back By Popular Demand, Beck Center for the Arts Produces Holiday Hit ELF THE MUSICAL

Beck Center for the Arts will reprise the smash hit from 2021, Elf The Musical, a soon to be holiday classic for the stage.

Elf The Musical, book was adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Chad Beguelin and music by Matthew Sklar. Based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum, this stage production is directed by Scott Spence, with musical direction by Larry Goodpaster, and choreography by Lauren Tidmore. The show runs December 2 to December 30, 2022, in the Senney Theater in Lakewood, Ohio. Additional performances added on Wednesdays Dec. 21 and 28, Thursdays, Dec. 15, 22, 29, and double performances, (matinee and evenings, 2:30PM/7:30PM) on Dec. 10, and 17, 2022.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious big-elf-living-in-a-small world comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity in a holiday bedazzled New York City. Featuring songs written by the creator of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and a book by the writer of Annie, The Producers, and Hairspray this feels and sounds like a sweet holiday treat for all ages. (Maple syrup not included.) Beck Center is thrilled to welcome to the Senney Theater stage a huge cast of local talent, including, reprising their roles from 2021, Actor Equity Association members Tim Allen (Beck Center's Matilda the Musical) as Buddy the Elf, and Gregory Violand (The Scottsboro Boys) as Walter.

Director Scott Spence says, "Beck Center is always excited about offering our holiday musicals for a second 'encore' year, but we are especially thrilled about Year #2 of ELF, as COVID struck our cast hard last season right at the end of our run, forcing the cancellation of our final week of shows. We're so happy Northeast Ohio audiences get a 'do over,' as ELF is truly one of most genuine and fun holiday offerings out there."

Tickets are currently on sale at 216-521-2540 at Beck Center's campus at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio 44107 or at beckcenter.org. Ticket prices start at $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for young people ages five to 12. Use promo code CITY (all letters must be capitalized) to save $5 off adult/senior tickets when purchased before November 25, 2022. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. weeknights and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. weekends. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2022-23 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

The Senney Theater is inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.

Patrons are invited to arrive early and view the visual arts exhibition, Art Treasures 2022, of which some items are available for purchase at Customer Service. This free exhibition takes place in the main building theater lobby and includes the work of talented local artists like Beck Center cartoon instructor and licensed Disney artist Ryan Finley, and many more.

Beck Center for the Arts is proud to be a part of Northeast Ohio's professional theater landscape, operating under a letter of agreement with Actors' Equity Association. We are a Small Professional Theater (SPT) based on the number of seats, number of our performances, and the maximum weekly hours of work we provide to actors. We produce every show on our stages, by choosing the play, casting and rehearsing it, building the sets, props, and costumes, directing and performing the live music, and designing lights and sound. We proudly utilize regional resources and talent.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

