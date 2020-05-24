BWW Review: CLEVELANDER COREY COTT IN 'BANDSTAND,' CLE AREA NEWS AND OTHER ENTERTAINMENT INFO at Cleveland And National Venues

TUNE IN TO THE CLEVELAND-CENTRIC BANDSTAND LIVE STREAM--MAY 25

The streaming service Broadway on Demand will honor Memorial Day with a special live stream of the musical Bandstand on May 25. A live pre-show celebration, A Salute to Bandstand will begin at 8:00 PM, featuring the show's stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott. To watch, click here.

Cott went to Chagrin Falls High School. He is best known for his performance in Newsies on Broadway.

Story--Danny Novitski (Cott), a jazz pianist, comes home to Cleveland from World War II, and like many others, can't get back into his previous life pattern. In his case, as a local club piano player.

"Bandstand-The New American Musical," the Broadway hit musical, is Cleveland-centric. It tells the tale of a post war band which was founded in CLE. The dialogue includes references to the Ohio Theatre, Halle's Department Store, "The Plain Dealer," Public Square, and The Cleveland Limited train which ran to New York.

My capsule judgement for the review of the Broadway production stated: "Bandstand" isn't a great musical, but the well-conceived production has the music, story line, dancing and patriotism to make the show a touring company favorite when it hits the hinterlands."

WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 42ND ANNUAL MARILYN BIANCHI KIDS' PLAYWRIGHTING FESTIVAL AT DOBAMA THEATRE.

Though the scripts will not get productions this year because of the virus, the competition still went on. To see the Kids' Playwrighting Festival winners go to:

GEAUGA LYRIC THEATER GUILD

It is with profound regret that the remaining four members of the Geauga Lyric Theater Guild's Board of Trustees have submitted their resignations under the bylaws of the organization. The Board has labored to save the organization over the last four months since learning the full scope of the issues and debt burden that we uncovered in January. But in the end, our efforts could not overcome those challenges as well as recent circumstances.

It is our sincere hope that the arts and live theater will flourish again in Geauga County, in better times and under better circumstances.

CPT STORYTELLING WORKSHOPS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

On Mondays at 6:00pm (EST) starting May 25 through June 15, join Cleveland Public Theatre Director of Community Ensembles Faye Hargate and Cleveland Act Now Teaching Artists as they guide participants in interactive storytelling workshops celebrating creativity, community, and family. These intergenerational workshops are geared for the entire family-parents / guardians are encouraged to attend, but they are not required.

Learn more about this weekly series, find important information, and register your household ($1 registration fee) by clicking here or scrolling down for more details.

