BWW Review: CLEVELAND THEATRE AND DANCE IN THE PANDEMIC at PORTHOUSE, CAIN PARK, OHIOSHAKES, VERB BALLET

Porthouse Theatre to Launch 2021 Season in June

QUILTERS

June 17 - July 3, 2021

Book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek

Music and Lyrics by Barbara Damashek

Directed by Terri Kent

The story of a pioneer woman and her six daughters, QUILTERS blends a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic which captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, the harsh challenge and abiding rewards of frontier life.

BKLYN THE MUSICAL

July 8 - 24, 2021

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson

Directed by Eric van Baars

"BKLYN" is a play within a play where a group of street performers weave together stories from their lives to tell the tale of a young woman arriving in Brooklyn to find the father she never knew

ALTAR BOYZ

A foot-stomping, rafter-raising musical comedy about a ficticious Christian boy band on the last night of their national "Raise the Praise" tour. The Boyz are five all-singing, all-dancing heartthrobs from Ohio: Matthew, Mark, Luke, Juan and Abraham.

CAIN PARK'S 2021 SEASON

The 2021 season at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, will run July 9-September 19 with an abundance of free events. Check the website for more details! Any questions? Call 216-371-3000.

OHIO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL STAGES A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Join the Ohio Shakespeare Festival for A Midsummer Night's Dream in our very own enchanted garden, under the stars at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, July 15-August 15, 2021.

This year only, the outdoor seating will be reserved (not first-come-first serve). This will allow us to more easily organize and socially distance customers.

Box office is open 12 pm-5 pm everyday except Monday.

VERB BALLETS RETURNS TO LIVE PERFORMANCES

Verb Ballets returns to live theatre on June 26th at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts in Cleveland! For this special celebration, the Directors have chosen fan favorite, Bolero, to close the season. The program also features the new commission by sought-after dance maker Stephanie Martinez titled World of Another and the company premiere of Heinz Poll's Triptych. Following the live performance, a virtual encore will be available via Verb's streaming services from June 27- July 3, 2021.



Theatre Seats Side $25 / Center $30 / Virtual Pass $25

RADIO ON THE LAKE THEATRE

Radio on the Lake Theatre, the only professional theater company in Northeast Ohio exclusively dedicated to the illumination of the radio play, will present Sci-Fi Summer, two evenings of live radio plays performed outdoors at the company's studio at 18516 Scottsdale Blvd. in Shaker Heights.

On June 26 at 7:30 pm, the company will perform The Day the Earth Stood Still. The radio play adaptation of the classic 1951 film was first presented by the Lux Radio Theatre, and tells the story of a humanoid alien visitor, accompanied by a powerful robot, who must deliver an important message that will affect the entire human race. On July 31 at 7:30 pm, ROTLT will present two plays - the H.G. Wells classic The Time Machine, followed by The Hitchhiker, an original radio play that was adapted into one of the best known episodes of The Twilight Zone.

Tickets are now on sale for The Day the Earth Stood Still, and seats are limited due to COVID protocols. Face masks are not required outdoors, but will be mandatory for anyone using the indoor restroom facilities. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. To learn more about Radio on the Lake Theatre, visit Radio on the Lake Theatre.org.