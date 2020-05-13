BWW Review: CLEVELAND AREA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS 5/10/2020 at Playhouse Square And Others

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE ANNOUNCES SUMMER PLANS FOR "FROZEN" and "HAMILTON"

No one knows for sure, but according to Playhouse CEO and President Gina Gernaci, present plans call for FROZEN to open on August 15, 2020, three weeks later than originally planned. This will be followed on September 22 by HAMILTON.

All of this depends on the logistics of how to seat patrons, how they will enter the theatre, how to protect the cast, orchestra members, Playhouse Square personnel and the performers and technicians. And, then there is the issue of how many of you will want to come. Present surveys show that many will not make public appearances until there is vaccine and they "feel safe" to mix with masses of other people.

••••••••••••••

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA/BLOSSOM ANNOUNCEMENTS

•The Cleveland Orchestra announces cancellation of summer concerts at Blossom Music Center and Severance Hall

•2020 Blossom Music Festival and 2020 Summers@Severance seasons cancelled

•Two movie programs at Blossom are rescheduled to 2021 Festival season; 2020 Blossom Lawn Ticket Books will be valid for 2021 Festival; other tickets can be exchanged for future credit

•Orchestra's annual free summer "Star-Spangled Spectacular" community concert to be rescheduled at a future date

••••••••••••

MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT PRESENTS "AMERICAN IN PARIS" FILM AND DISCUSSION

Watch TMTP Artistic Director Bill Rudman 's introduction (below) with insight and things to look for in the film.

Stream An American in Paris available on Amazon Prime ( https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.0aa9f72b-932c-52c3-d145-64373feb7381?autoplay=1 ) , iTunes , GooglePlay , YouTube (some fees may apply).

Join us Friday, May 1st at 7 PM on Zoom * for a LIVE streamed post-film discussion complete with Q&A. The link for our discussion is : https://zoom.us/j/98060526330?pwd=eFBjVTBvZnVMT0pmUisyT0M4bHBXUT09

The password to participate is: TMTPMOVIES

Can't watch live? Email us your questions and comments ahead of time to Bill@MusicalTheaterProject.org and we'll do our best to get them in the conversation and share the video of the Q&A with you soon!

*Zoom is a FREE online video conferencing platform. No account is necessary to participate in this conversation.

•••••••••••••••

13 Bernadette Peters Videos Getting Us Through #StayatHome

Watch highlights from the career of the three-time Tony Award recipient.

https://www.playbill.com/article/13-bernadette-peters-videos-getting-us-through-stayathome?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PlaybillPost

•••••••••••••••••••••

21 Theatre-Related Online Resources for Kids and Families to Get You Through COVID-19

Here is a list of remote classrooms, virtual craft and dance workshops, celebrity bedtime stories, and much more.

https://playbill.com/article/19-theatre-related-online-resources-for-kids-and-families-to-get-you-through-covid-19

•••••••••••••••••••••••

A Funny Thing Happened to Whoopi Goldberg on the Way to Broadway

Revisit the EGOT winner's turn as Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with this interview that's something familiar, something peculiar.

https://www.playbill.com/article/the-daily-distraction-a-funny-thing-happened-to-whoopi-goldberg-on-the-way-to-broadway?utm_source=Iterable&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PlaybillPost

••••••••••••••••••••••••

Please stay safe! Respect other's space and health!

•••••••••••••••••••••••••





