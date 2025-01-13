Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Christine Pedi - WICKED STAGE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff Shearer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER - Cincinnati Ballet
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Direction Of A Play
Stacy Searle-Gulli and Zac Holman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julie Cowger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Goers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Musical
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Performer In A Musical
Hunter Gee - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players
Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Schilling - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
Best Play
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
LA TRAVIATA - Cincinnati Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Gabbard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia C. Teboe - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tommy Sanders - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zoe Zoller - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
Favorite Local Theatre
The Carnegie
