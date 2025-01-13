Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Christine Pedi - WICKED STAGE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Shearer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - Cincinnati Ballet



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Direction Of A Play

Stacy Searle-Gulli and Zac Holman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Cowger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Steve Goers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Musical

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Performer In A Musical

Hunter Gee - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players



Best Performer In A Play

Aaron Schilling - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre



Best Play

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Cincinnati Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Gabbard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mia C. Teboe - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tommy Sanders - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoe Zoller - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati



Favorite Local Theatre

The Carnegie



