Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Christine Pedi - WICKED STAGE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff Shearer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER - Cincinnati Ballet

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Direction Of A Play
Stacy Searle-Gulli and Zac Holman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Julie Cowger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Steve Goers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Musical
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Performer In A Musical
Hunter Gee - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players

Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Schilling - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Play
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
LA TRAVIATA - Cincinnati Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Gabbard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mia C. Teboe - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Tommy Sanders - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zoe Zoller - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Favorite Local Theatre
The Carnegie
 



