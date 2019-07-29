Single Tickets Now On Sale For CSO 2019-20 Season

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), under the direction of Music Director Louis Langrée, and the Cincinnati Pops, under the direction of Pops Conductor John Morris Russell, are preparing for the 2019-20 season with sales of single tickets to all upcoming performances. Previously only available in subscription bundles, tickets are now being released for single purchase, group sales, and more.

Special highlights from this diverse and innovative season-the CSO's 125th-include a variety of featured artists who will be performing with both the CSO and the Pops. CSO guest artists include Anne-Sophie Mutter, Renée Fleming, Gil Shaham, Emanuel Ax, and artist-in-residence Guy Braunstein. Pops artists include Hamilton sensation Renée Elise Goldsberry, Capathia Jenkins, Ledisi, Paul Shaffer, and Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers.

The 2019-20 season also includes newly commissioned works from a diverse group of contemporary composers, including Julia Adolphe, Sebastian Currier, Julia Wolfe, Christopher Rouse, Francisco Coll, and former CSO Principal Bassoon William Winstead. One highlight will be the U.S. premiere of Cincinnati-native Bryce Dessner's Concerto for Two Pianos performed by Katia & Marielle Labèque (Sep 20 and 21).

Other highlights of the upcoming season include the 125th Anniversary Concert (Jan 18 and 19), the Beethoven Akademie 1808 (Feb 28 and Mar 1), and a new three- concert series titled CSO Proof (Nov 22, Jan 29, and Apr 22).

Adult ticket prices begin at $14 for CSO concerts and $25 for Pops. Beginning July 30, 2019, at 10 am single tickets will be available for sale online at http://cincinnatisymphony.org/, by phone at 513.381.3300 (service charge of up to $4 per ticket applies), in person at Music Hall Box Office at 1241 Elm Street Tickets will remain on sale until sold out.





