Review: & JULIET at the Aronoff Center

“Romeo Who?” Thus tackles the overall question of & Juliet, a show that explores a possible continuation to the classic Shakespearean tragedy Romeo and Juliet had Juliet forgone her part in the infamous double suicide. Stemming from William Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, wanting to give the titular character her own agency and find power in her independence, Anne begins creating a sequel of sorts with a more feminist outlook. New characters are introduced, the score is set to popular hits of the millennial generation (all songs, with the exception of a sole original song, were co-written by Max Martin and released between 1997-2016), and themes of personal autonomy and diversity play a huge part in expanding the story through a modern lens. This first national Broadway tour of & Juliet exemplifies an unmatched energy that keeps its audiences invested, rivaling the NYC Broadway company in quality.

For the first time ever, & Juliet was brought to Cincinnati, Ohio this week. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive on opening night, with the audience cheering and booing and laughing and crying at all of the appropriate points. The pop songs worked well in the context of the story, bringing whole new meanings to the catchy hits. “Overprotected” by Britney Spears is used as Juliet and new love interest François lament over their strict parents, while “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi fills the room as a certain character makes an unexpected comeback. Plus there's a quick performance of “It’s Gonna Be Me” by NSYNC during an endearing confession of love.

Rachel Simone Webb is a supernova as Juliet Capulet. She’s introduced singing “Baby One More Time” as an emotional power ballad during her most devastating hour, setting the tone for what’s about to come. In the role of Anne Hathaway, Broadway icon Teal Wicks finds an impeccable balance between light humor and uncomfortable honesty, bringing the house to tears as she opens up about her relationship and shares a heartbreaking rendition of Céline Dion’s “That’s the Way It Is”. Christopher Robert Hanford stepped into the role of William Shakespeare for the evening, playing him with a level of cocky stubbornness in the beginning stages, but over the show he develops an understanding ear while still retaining his charming personality, using his ideas for good rather than for the type of misery that he often loves to include in his plays. The aforementioned François Du Bois is played by Mateus Leite Cardoso, who according to one audience member, “had the best facial expressions”, particularly when he was confronted with the idea of standing up to his father, Lance (Paul-Jordan Jansen).

Lance has his own romantic endeavors, and he finds himself reconnecting with his past lover, who happens to be Juliet’s nurse, Angélique (gorgeously played by Kathryn Allison). Together, they perform a hilarious mashup duet of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and Ariana Grande’s “Break Free”. As the audience witnesses the absurdly comical juxtaposition of his operatic, tremulous baritone voice singing lyrics popular with 21st century teenage girls and showing off his goofy dance movies, it’s even funnier when remembering that Jansen also played the role of Sweeney Todd for select performances of the recent Broadway revival.

& Juliet was first performed in 2019 and later transferred to Broadway in 2022, where it still runs to this day. There are many factors that can be speculated as to why this show has found great success, such as the mesmerizing designs, a cast that’s always stunning at any point, and the thrilling musical remixes. However, perhaps most importantly of all, the show makes a direct statement advocating for unapologetic acceptance of one’s own self and others. The central characters learn to stand up for themselves and what they want, defying expectations when the society around them wants them to follow a set of rigid rules.

Amplifying this theme, & Juliet includes representation across the gender spectrum, which is reflected in its cast as well. Seeing this show in 2025 at a time when members of the transgender and nonbinary communities are actively being attacked by those with extreme legal power, it’s incredibly important to have positive, queer stories like the endearing romance and bonded friendships featured in this show. In addition, by connecting this progressive story with the renaissance era, it’s a reminder that queer people of all kinds have always existed, even if history has neglected to remember them.

& Juliet is now playing at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio through April 20th, 2025. To purchase tickets, visit cincinnatiarts.org or click on the link below. For more information on the touring and Broadway productions, visit andjulietbroadway.com.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

