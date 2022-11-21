First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Rise Ups' LES MISERABLES Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre 32%

Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 30%

Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 9%

Kim Toft - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 6%

Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 6%

David Manegold - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 4%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 4%

Neil Brookshire - BENT COMPASS - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 4%

Emma Hall - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 3%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 19%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 15%

Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati 11%

Hazel Alexander - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 9%

Rachel Perin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc 7%

Robert Fields - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - CenterStage Players 6%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Abby Farmer - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 2%

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 24%

Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 18%

Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 15%

Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 12%

Allison Jones - RENT - The Carnegie 11%

Daryl Harris - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Cat Schme Swope - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 6%

Beth Joos - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Beth Joos - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 14%

Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 11%

Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Stephen Skiles - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Greg Eldridge - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Nate Bertone - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 5%

Rodney Neal - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

Amanda Emmons-Shumate - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Bunny Arszman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Eric Byrd - RENT - The Carnegie 4%

Maggie Perrino - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 3%

Skip Fenker - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

Katie Johannigman - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 3%

Leslie Goddard Baum - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 2%

Lara Gonzalez - NUNSENSE AMEN - Mason Community Players 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 12%

Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 11%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 10%

Nick Minion - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 10%

Brian Isaac Phillips - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Tara Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 6%

Derek Snow - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Rose Vanden-Eynden - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS & THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 3%

Burgess Byrd - WELL - Falcon Theatre 3%

Kat Reynolds - THE MACKEY TAPES - Know Theatre 2%

Piper N. Davis - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

Bridget Leak - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 14%

MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 6%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

RENT - The Carnegie 5%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 4%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 3%

KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

ANGLES PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%

INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 1%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 1%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 18%

Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 12%

Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Justen N. Locke - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Ian Macintosh - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Jessica Drayton - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 6%

Joe Beumer - MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Joe Beumer - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Benjamin Gantose - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Thomas Hase - GALILEO GALILEI - Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 4%

Samuel Sadler - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 2%

Mason Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Jason Gonzalez - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 32%

Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 30%

Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 24%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 10%

Pete Padolik - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 4%

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 8%

ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 6%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 5%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

RENT - The Carnegie 5%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

ANGELS PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 1%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 26%

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 21%

GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie 16%

TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 12%

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Falcon Theatre 8%

THE TWUNNY FO - The Know Theatre Cincinnati 6%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE - Cincinnati Lab Theatre 4%

WAITING FOR OTTO - Know Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 14%

Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 9%

Celia D'Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Kennedy Florence - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 7%

Sharisse Vernelle-Santos - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Wayne Wright - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

Abby Tucker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 5%

Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Cincinnati Landmark/Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

Stefanie Adams - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 5%

Fred Tacon - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

A. James Jones - ELF, THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Sarah Jane Nelson - RENT - The Carnegie 3%

Grace Nowak - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 3%

Robert Breslin IV - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Matthew Callas - ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Sarah Pansing - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 2%

Evan Blust - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 2%

Jackson Reagin - RENT - The Carnegie 2%

August Bagg - RENT - The Carnegie 1%

Jeremy Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Kelley Flaugher - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

Kim Toft - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 16%

Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Samantha Russell - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 11%

Sara Clark - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Burgess Byrd - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 8%

Courtney Lucien - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 8%

Jasimine Bouldin - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 7%

Eric Thomas - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 5%

Torie Wiggins - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 4%

Ryan J. Poole - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 3%

Jim Hopkins - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Nik Pajic - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Kristy Rucker - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 2%

Jordan Trovillion - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

Holly Sauerbrunn - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 1%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 0%

Best Play

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 15%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 14%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 14%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Theatre 11%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 10%

MACBETH - Xavier University Theatre 6%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 4%

Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 1%

Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera 46%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera 40%

SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 16%

Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie 12%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 10%

Joe Leonard - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 10%

Samantha Reno - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Joe Leonard - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 7%

Justen N. Locke - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Ray Persing - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 5%

Samantha Reno - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Tony Hardin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Tyler Gabbard - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 4%

Sarah Beth Hall - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

Joe Leonard - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 15%

Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Patrick John Kiernan - THE BURIALS - University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music 10%

Kevin Semancik - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Trey Tatum - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 7%

Ted J. Weil - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 6%

Doug Borntrager - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 19%

Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 10%

Rob Bucher - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 7%

Jamal Stone - RENT - The Carnegie 6%

Marco Colant - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Annie Bloemer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Douglas Fries - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Kathy Wade - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Alex DeVore - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Helen Raymond Goers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 3%

Jackson Reagin - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 3%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 2%

Maddie Mosley - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

John Dorney - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 2%

John Dorney - JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - Merit 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 24%

Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 20%

Elizabeth Taylor - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 9%

Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Jeremy Dubin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Colleen Doughtery - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Cathy Roesener - Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 7%

Fred Hunt - INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 6%

Rory Sheridan - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

Nathan Tubbs - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION - Rise Up Performing Arts 25%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL, JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 16%

ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: TWELFTH NIGHT - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Innova Theatre 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 22%

Footlighters, Inc. 21%

The Carnegie 13%

Taft 11%

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 10%

Cincinnati Landmark Production 9%

Know Theatre 5%

Mariemont Players 5%

CenterStage Theatre 3%

Mason Community Players 2%