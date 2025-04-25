DANCING FOR THE STARS 2025 Announces Winners

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Erin Mignano (Vice President and General Manager, Turner Construction) and dance pro Jozsef Parragh (Independent Dance Instructor) were crowned the champions of the Cincinnati Arts Association's seventeenth annual Dancing for the Stars on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the Music Hall Ballroom.

The dance pair earned perfect scores of (10) from each of the four judges. Bill Chappie (Hair Designer and Owner, Studio 900) took home the Fundraising Champion Award as the celebrity who raised the most money for the event through ticket sales and donations – more than $20,000.

Ryan Anderson (Assistant Vice President, Human Resources, Cincinnati Financial Services)and James Branham (Arthur Murray Dance Studio – West Chester) took second place. Karla Boldery (Business Advisor – Ohio SBDC at Miami University Regionals; Founder, Latina Entrepreneur Academy Cincinnati; Local Sales Manager – La Mega | Urban 1) and and Josh Tilford (Independent Dance Instructor) placed third.

As the Cincinnati Arts Association's largest annual fundraiser, the popular event raised more than $110,000 in support of the organization's acclaimed arts education programs, including the Overture Awards – the nation's largest locally run high school arts scholarship competition.

The other three dance pairs included:

Fundraising Champion Bill Chappie (Hair Designer and Owner, Studio 900) and Maura Garuccio (Independent Dance Instructor)

Dylan Morton (Professional Roller Skater, D. Morton Skate Nation) and Bonita Brockert (Independent Dance Instructor)

Stacy Sims (Author, Playwright, and Founder of The Well) and Alyenendrov “Lenny” Tsorokean (Phoenix Rising Ballroom)

Inspired by the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars, Dancing for the Stars 2025 featured six Cincinnati celebrities paired with some of the area's finest professional dancers in a competition program at which the audience vote and judges scores propelled the winners to victory. The competitive dance theme for the evening was the 1920s, and each dance pair had 90 seconds to woo the crowd and the judges.

Event emcees were Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle (former hosts of “Married with Microphones,” 103.5 WGRR-FM). The competition judges were Douglas Beal (Independent Dance Instructor), Carri Chandler (Vice President, St. Elizabeth Foundation; Celebrity Dancer, Dancing for the Stars 2011), Johnny Chu (Owner, KungFood Chu's AmerAsia; Winner, Dancing for the Stars 2015 ), and Desireé Mainous (Arthur Murray Dance Studio – Montgomery).

In addition, Dancing for the Stars 2025 featured:

Dinner-by-the-Bite provided by Baru, DelightMore, eat well celebrations and feasts, KungFood Chu's AmerAsia, Moerlein Lager House, Prime Cincinnati, Sebastian Bakehouse, Skyline Chili, Street City Pub, Vintage on Race.

A speakeasy provided by Willow Run Custom Bourbons that featured samples of custom bourbon blends based on each celebrity's bourbon palette. Bill Chappie had the favorite bourbon blend of the evening, which will be entered into the running to become the Aronoff Center's 30th Anniversary Bourbon, available only at Willow Run Custom Bourbons during the 2025-26 season (the Aronoff Center will celebrate its 30th Anniversary in October 2025). A portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Cincinnati Arts Association.

Dance music by popular DJ and 103.5 WGRR personality JD Hughes.

Open dancing before and after the competition.

Entertaining exhibition dances by talented Dancing for the Stars dance pros.

An inspiring video about the Overture Awards, featuring interviews with the six student winners of the 2025 Overture Awards finals competition.

A special showcase performance by 2025 Overture Awards dance finalist Maanasa Yarlagadda (grade 12, Sycamore High School).

Two big screens that featured live video of the competition and engaging video introductions of the stars and pros (interviews and rehearsal footage) before their dances.

Humorous, astute, and supportive comments from the Dancing for the Stars panel of judges.

Stunning 1920s-themed and Art Deco-inspired décor and attire worn by the event's dancers and guests.

Exceptionally responsive, raucous, and energetic audience reactions, which included large cheering sections holding signs with various messages in support of their favorite stars.

Dance and Song Selections (based on the 1920s theme )

Erin Mignano and Jozsef Parragh: “Rock and Jive” by Old Boys and “Easy Now” by Joe Stanley

Ryan Anderson and James Branham: “St. James Ballroom” by Alice Francis

Karla Boldery and Josh Tilford: “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby soundtrack by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock

Bill Chappie and Maura Garuccio: “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey and “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody” from The Great Gatsby soundtrack by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock

Dylan Morton and Bonita Brockert: “Bananaphone” by Raffi and “Phone” by Lizzo

Stacy Sims and Alyenendrov Tsorokean: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis

Bonita Brockert and Gene Brockert (exhibition dance): “Man of La Mancha (I Don Quixote)” from Man of La Mancha by Linda Eder and “The Plaza of Execution,” from The Mask of Zorro soundtrack by James Horner

Maura Garuccio and Przemek Fokt-Skierecki (exhibition dance): “The Rest of His Days” by Anne Takle

