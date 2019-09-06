Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Presents its MONSTER BASH

Join The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati for the inaugural Monster Bash, a Halloween costume party for the whole family, October 26 from 5-9 p.m. at TCT's headquarters at 4015 Red Bank Road.

Come dressed in your Halloween best and enjoy festive activities including pumpkin decorating, face painting, trick-or-treating, dancing, prize raffles, costume contests, TCT's new haunted theater interactive experience, and much more. Enjoy delicious food from Montgomery Inn, Skyline Chili, LaRosa's, Ruby's Chocolate and more.

Costumes for children and adults are encouraged but may not contain any weapons that resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon. Masks may be worn, as long as the mask does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.

A party with a purpose, proceeds from The Monster Bash support TCT's numerous arts education opportunities and initiatives for more than 170,000 children and young adults across Cincinnati. Through sponsorships and guest ticket sales, the committee for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Monster Bash will raise funds to further our mission of educating, entertaining and engaging audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming.

Tickets are available now and start at $40 for children, and $65 for adults. Family packages (2 adults, 2 children) are also available for a limited time starting at $175, with additional child tickets starting at $25 and adult tickets $35. Prices will increase after September 26 to $50 for children and $75 for adults. All adult tickets include wine and beer. Parking is free.

Tickets are available now at www.thechildrenstheatre.com.

The Monster Bash is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor: Macy's. Experience Sponsors include: Lisa and John Connelly, Charlie and Christine Schiff, Anne and Len Texter, and Deloitte. Media Sponsors are Cincinnati Magazine, Cincinnati Baby Guide, Q102, LOCAL 12 and Norton Outdoor Advertising. The event's Spooky Consultant is The Dent Schoolhouse.

The Monster Bash Committee is co-chaired by Lisa Connelly and Anne Texter, with support from Tara Adams, Laura Bowling, Jessica Cicchinelli, Libby Galvin Brock, Meg Kohnen, Dr. Avani Modi, Casey Ruschman and Jennifer Suttles.

For additional information on how your business or family can become a Monster Bash sponsor, please call Mary Wright at 513-569-8080 x14 or email mary.wright@tctcincinnati.com.

Celebrating 100 years, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is the nation's oldest professional theatre for young audiences.





