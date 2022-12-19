12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Southern Gateway Chorus - A LITTLE A CAPELLA MUSIC - Cincinnati Music Theatre 33%

Deondra Kamau Means - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 29%

Martin Dockery - THE SEX LIFE OF BUTTERFLIES - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 9%

Jon Bennett - FIRE IN THE METH LAB - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 6%

Kim Toft - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 6%

Neil Brookshire - BENT COMPASS - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 5%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 4%

David Manegold - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 4%

Emma Hall - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Peyton Wright - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 18%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 16%

Roderick Justice and Maddie Jones - MATILDA JR - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

Tislarm Bouie - THE WIZ - The Children's Theatre Cincinnati 12%

Hazel Alexander - GALILEO GALILEI - University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music 9%

Rachel Perin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc 7%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Robert Fields - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - CenterStage Players 6%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Abby Farmer - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 2%

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kristie Marasch - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 22%

Jeff Shearer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 18%

Rainy Edwards - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

Daryl Harris - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14%

Allison Jones - RENT - The Carnegie 11%

Daryl Harris - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 10%

Cat Schme Swope - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 6%

Beth Joos - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Beth Joos - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rodney Neal - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

Chad Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 10%

Zhailon Legingston - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Stephen Skiles - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Dee Anne Bryll - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 8%

Eric Byrd - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 7%

Greg Eldridge - GALILEO GALILEI - University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music 7%

Nate Bertone - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Rodney Neal - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

Eric Byrd - RENT - The Carnegie 4%

Amanda Emmons-Shumate - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Bunny Arszman - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Maggie Perrino - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 3%

Skip Fenker - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

Katie Johannigman - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

Leslie Goddard Baum - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 2%

Lara Gonzalez - NUNSENSE AMEN - Mason Community Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Sara Clark - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

Candice Handy - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Derek Snow - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 11%

Patrick Phillips - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 11%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 9%

Nick Minion - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 9%

Brian Isaac Phillips - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Derek Snow - ABIYOYO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Tara Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

Rose Vanden-Eynden - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS & THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 3%

Burgess Byrd - WELL - Falcon Theatre 3%

Kat Reynolds - THE MACKEY TAPES - Know Theatre 3%

Piper N. Davis - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

Bridget Leak - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

MATILDA JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

GALILEO GALILEI - University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music 7%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

RENT - The Carnegie 6%

ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 6%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 1%

ANGLES PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 1%

BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Cimini - LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 18%

Beth Boland - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 12%

Ben Gantose - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Justen N. Locke - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Ian Macintosh - GALILEO GALILEI - University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music 7%

Jessica Drayton - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

Benjamin Gantose - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Tyler Gabbard - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 6%

Joe Beumer - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Joe Beumer - MACBETH - Xavier Univ Theatre 5%

Thomas Hase - GALILEO GALILEI - University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music 4%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 3%

Samuel Sadler - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 3%

Mason Williams - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Jason Gonzalez - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Yemi Oyediran - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 33%

Damon Stevens - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Productions 31%

Paul Chiappone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 22%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 10%

Pete Padolik - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 3%



Best Musical

LES MISERABLES - Rise Up Performing Arts 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 7%

ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Landmark Production 6%

RENT - The Carnegie 5%

MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 4%

PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

ANGELS PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 2%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 1%

NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Mason Community Players 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LIVING DEAD - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 25%

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 21%

GEORGE REMUS - The Carnegie 18%

TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 12%

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Falcon Theatre 7%

THE TWUNNY FO - The Know Theatre Cincinnati 6%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE - Cincinnati Lab Theatre 4%

WAITING FOR OTTO - Know Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chris Carter - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 13%

Brandi La'Sherill - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Amanda Marasch-Brinkman - RAGTIME - Cincinnati Music Theatre 8%

Celia D’Ascenzo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Kennedy Florence - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 6%

Evan Blust - NEWSIES - Cincinnati Landmark/Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

Sharisse Vernelle-Santos - PIPPIN - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Abby Tucker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 5%

Stefanie Adams - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 5%

Wayne Wright - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Cincinnati Music Theatre 5%

Fred Tacon - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

A. James Jones - ELF, THE MUSICAL JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Sarah Jane Nelson - RENT - The Carnegie 3%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Grace Nowak - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Matthew Callas - ONCE - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Robert Breslin IV - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 2%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 2%

Sarah Pansing - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

August Bagg - RENT - The Carnegie 2%

Evan Blust - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Inspiring Arts 2%

Jackson Reagin - RENT - The Carnegie 1%

Jeremy Robinson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 1%

Kelley Flaugher - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%

Kim Toft - NUNSENSE - Mason Community Players 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Erin Bonham - RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 15%

Torie Wiggins - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

SAMANTHA RUSSELL - I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 11%

Sara Clark - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Burgess Byrd - SWEAT - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 9%

Burgess Byrd - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 8%

Courtney Lucien - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Jasimine Bouldin - INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 7%

Eric Thomas - HARVEY - Mariemont Players 4%

Ryan J. Poole - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 3%

Torie Wiggins - BOURBON AT THE BORDER - Falcon Theatre 3%

Jim Hopkins - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Nik Pajic - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

Kristy Rucker - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 2%

Holly Sauerbrunn - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 1%

Jordan Trovillion - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 1%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Cincinnati Fringe Festival 0%



Best Play

I SHALL NOT BE MOVED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 15%

RABBIT HOLE - Xavier University Theatre 14%

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 14%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Mariemont Players 13%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Theatre 11%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11%

MACBETH - Xavier University Theatre 7%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 4%

SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 2%

RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 2%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÉME - Cincinnati Opera 46%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Cincinnati Opera 39%

SIGNOR DELUSO - Northern Kentucky University 15%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nate Bertone - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 16%

Tyler Gabbard - RENT - The Carnegie 12%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 10%

Seth Howard - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Joe Leonard - ONCE - Xavier Univ Theatre 10%

Samantha Reno - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Joe Leonard - MAMMA MIA - Xavier Univ Theatre 6%

Justen N. Locke - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Tony Hardin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Ray Persing - FOOLISH FISHGIRLS AND THE PEARL - The Drama Workshop 5%

Samantha Reno - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Tyler Gabbard - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 3%

Sarah Beth Hall - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 2%

Joe Leonard - PROOF - Xavier Univ Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Don Moore - MATILDA JR. - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 22%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 16%

Don Moore - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 15%

Zack Bennet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 12%

Patrick John Kiernan - THE BURIALS - University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music 10%

Kevin Semancik - HAMLET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Trey Tatum - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 7%

Ted J. Weil - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Falcon Theatre 6%

Doug Borntrager - KING LEAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matt Neal - SPONGBOB SQUAREPANTS - Rise Up Performing Arts 18%

Christian Arias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 13%

Je'Shaun Jackson - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 12%

Cody Hendershot - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Footlighters, Inc. 9%

Rob Bucher - BRIGHT STAR - The Drama Workshop 7%

Jamal Stone - RENT - The Carnegie 6%

Marco Colant - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Annie Bloemer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 4%

Douglas Fries - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Kathy Wade - THE WIZ JR. - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Helen Raymond Goers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Carnegie 3%

Jackson Reagin - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 3%

Alex DeVore - BONNIE & CLYDE - Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Kat Reynolds - TEXAS ANNIE: THE LEGEND OF THE MOAN RANGER - Know Theatre 3%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 2%

Maddie Mosley - INTO THE WOODS - The Carnegie 2%

John Dorney - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Incline 2%

John Dorney - JANE EYRE THE MUSICAL - Merit 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Elli Maddock - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 24%

Sara Mackie - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 19%

Elizabeth Taylor - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 10%

Geoffrey Warren Barnes II* - ROMEO AND JULIET - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Jeremy Dubin - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Colleen Doughtery - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8%

Cathy Roesener - GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER - Falcon Theatre 7%

Fred Hunt - INCORRIGIBLE - CenterStage Players 6%

Rory Sheridan - RED SPEEDO - Falcon Theatre 5%

Nathan Tubbs - SILENT SKY - Falcon Theatre 4%

