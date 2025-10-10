THE MESSAGE is Now Playing at the Shanghai West Bund Grand Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The curtains have risen, and the verdict is in: The Message, the ambitious new musical adaptation of Mai Jia's revered spy novel, is a must-see event of the season. Now playing at the Shanghai West Bund Grand Theater through October 19, the production has quickly established itself as a powerful and immersive piece of musical theatre that pushes the boundaries of the form.

Produced and scored by Chinese theatre star Ayanga, the show transforms the novel's tense, claustrophobic narrative into a gripping sensory experience. Set in 1941 within the isolated Qiu Manor, the plot is a high-stakes psychological battle where a hidden spy, "The Ghost," must outmaneuver their captors to relay critical intelligence. The genius of the stage adaptation lies in its ability to translate this internal suspense into dynamic theatrical language.

At its heart, the show is driven by the complex and evolving relationship between its two female leads, Li Ningyu and Gu Xiaomeng. Their journey from mutual distrust to a desperate, profound alliance provides the emotional anchor amidst the escalating paranoia. This central dynamic is elevated by a compelling score from Ayanga, who weaves a soundscape that is by turns haunting, oppressive, and soaring.

The production's success is also a feat of international collaboration. Under the direction of Xiao Jie, the creative team includes stunning, cinematic visual design by Korea's Oh Pil Young, who uses shifting LED screens and atmospheric lighting to make the manor itself a character. The sound design by Kang Kook Hyun-known for his work on Come From Away - ensures every whisper and musical nuance lands with chilling clarity, while Yang Donglin's period-evocative costumes root the drama in its historical moment without sacrificing theatrical flair.

Author Mai Jia, who endorsed the production after its premiere, noted the unique power of the musical format, stating it brings a "modern, deeply empathetic power to the story."

For theatregoers seeking a show that combines the intellectual puzzle of a spy thriller with the emotional resonance of a grand musical, The Message delivers. It stands as a bold testament to the rising sophistication and global appeal of Chinese original musicals.

The Message continues its run at the Shanghai West Bund Grand Theater until October 19, 2025

