THE BEST OF CHANG'AN Makes Shanghai Debut This Week

The production will be presented by Shaanxi Province-based Xi'an Theater. It will run November 3-4 at 7:30pm.

The play tells the story of Qin's family who operates a restaurant in Xi'an, which witnesses the change and growth of Qin's family as well as society's development from 1978 to 2018. Qin's eight children, one of them adopted, have varied life paths - one chooses to help the family run the restaurant; one serves in the army; one works as a scientist; and one became a thief.

Shanghai is the first city outside Shaanxi that the play has visited since its debut last year.

