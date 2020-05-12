Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Welcomes First Audience Post-Shutdown

According to EastDay.com, The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra welcomed its first audience post-shutdown on May 8.

The audience of just 20 people wore face masks, and sat distanced apart in the auditorium.

"I did not expect that we would have an audience today," said violist Ba Tong after the performance. For the past month, the group has played instruments on the same stage, but with audiences only existing online. "It will give us a better feeling if they are here."

Shanghai downgraded its emergency alert level beginning May 9, with the belief that the pandemic risk has receded.

Zhou Ping, head of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, immediately made the decision to bring in the small audience.

"We have cancelled several live concerts from February to May. Each time there was a cancellation, we received many queries from the public, inquiring when we would resume our performances," Zhou said. "We understand the feelings of our music fans. After serious consideration, we invited 20 music lovers to be our first audience members after the reopening."

Zhou believes the concert hall will reopen officially to the public soon.

Read more on EastDay.com.





