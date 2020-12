A new theatre space in in Shapingba District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality hit a construction milestone this week as building on the main structure has been completed.

The 1,500-seat theatre in Chongqing covers approximately 23,000 square meters. The theatre is expected to begin operations in July 2021.

Get a first look at the completed structure here.

Shows View More China Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You