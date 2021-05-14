Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform 'Happy Gabby's Debussy Musical Adventure' Tomorrow

Let's go to France with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and the happy, curious, kind and adventurous Happy Gabby! Guided by conductor Andrew Ling, who is also the HK Phil's Principal Viola, together with presenter Edmond Kok and poem reciter Jean-Sébastien Attié, this concert presents a plethora of works by Debussy mostly composed for children, especially his beloved daughter nicknamed "Chou-Chou".

The first piece will be an orchestration of Clair de Lune, which translates as "Moonlight". Reflecting the "sad and beautiful light of the moon", this piece was inspired by a poem of the same name from which many other composers drew inspiration.

La boîte à joujoux ("The Toy Box") was intended for a short ballet which tells the story of a knight, a princess, and a polichinelle (a character that resembles a clown). At the time, lots of children played a similar game with knights fighting to win the love of a princess and then both living happily ever after.

Specifically composed for his daughter's third birthday, Children's Corner contains many intimate memories between Debussy and Chou-Chou. The most musically and historically interesting piece of the suite is also the finale to this concert: Golliwog's Cakewalk incorporates jazz and material from Wagner's Tristan und Isolde. The Golliwog doll was a popular toy found in every 19th century toy box along with a Teddy Bear.

Dress up as your favourite toy and let Happy Gabby uses his power to transport all of us to France through music for an adventure!

This concert is suitable for ages 3 or above, conducted in Cantonese and English, and will last for 1 hour with no interval.

Happy Gabby's Debussy Musical Adventure will be presented on 15 May 2021 (Sat) at 11AM & 3PM in the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are HK$380, $280 and $180 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.