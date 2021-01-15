Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Promotions Of Two Senior Artistic and Executive Staff Members

The Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) has announced the promotion of Xie Yin, Ella to Assistant Artistic Director and Candy Cheung to Head of Programme and Education.

Xie Yin, Ella joined the Hong Kong Dance Company in 2002 as Principal Dancer. She has tried her hand at choreography since 2005. She won the Hong Kong Dance Awards for her co-choreographic works in 2006 and 2009. In 2012, her work Dawn received the Bronze Award at the Bauhinia Cup International Invitational Competition. Xie was invited by the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts to create And the Thunder Sings, and choreographed Lotus for the Hong Kong Ballet.

Xie was Associate Choreographer of HKDC's dance dramas The Legend of Mulan, Storm Clouds, L'Amour Immortel, Chinese Hero: A Lone Exile, Lady White of West Lake as well as Artistic Coordinator of several productions for HKDC's Children's and Youth Troupes. Her most recent work was Four Seasons in Tale of Three Cities. She performed the principal role in the dance musical A Tale of the Southern Sky in 2020.

Xie was appointed Artistic Coordinator and Instructor of HKDC's Youth Troupe in 2012. She was a guest lecturer at the Chinese Dance Department of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts from 2012 to 2014. She was appointed Dance Master of the Hong Kong Dance Company in 2014.

Candy Cheung holds a Bachelor's degree in Stage and Event Management from The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, a Master's degree in Cultural Management from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and an Executive Certificate in Collecting Contemporary Arts from the HKU SPACE. She has worked with The Festivals Office under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, Hong Kong Repertory Theatre and the Art in Hong Kong programme sponsored by Sino Group. She joined the Hong Kong Dance Company as Company and Programme Manager in 2016.