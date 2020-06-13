Ho Hsiao-mei WIll Present Two New Series of Shows in Her New Choreographer Project

Choreographer Ho Hsiao-mei has announced that the two series of shows for her New Choreographer Project will take place over two weekends in late August and early September, Focus Taiwan reports.

Ho says that her project seeks to "bring dancers working overseas and in Taiwan closer and shine together."

The first set of shows will consist of four pieces, each created by a pair of Taiwanese dancers, one locally based and the other working abroad. The pieces will examine the dancers' experiences of living in different cultures.

The second series of dances will be made up of two pieces, one choreographed byLee Chen-wei and Vakulya Zoltan, the other by Tu Lee-yuan.

