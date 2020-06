Movie theaters in China do not have reopening on the horizon, according to Deadline.

The priority to reopening is the safety of those going to the theaters, along with health precautions in place at these theaters.

As the world's second largest box office market, grosses will "be down by at least $4B in 2020," Deadline reports. Movie theaters in China have been closed since January.

Read the full story on Deadline HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You