CARMEN Will Return to Beijing at the National Center for the Performing Arts

The opera film will be shown on August 16.

The Chinese-produced opera film Carmen will be shown at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on August 16.

The opera Carmen is not only a representative masterpiece by French composer Bizet, but also one of the most familiar Western classic operas for Chinese audiences. Adapted from a novel with the same title by Prosper Mérimée, Carmen was originally arranged by Bizet into the form of an opera. Later, Carmen is often presented all over the world, which is also one of the world's most frequently-staged and the most popular masterpieces. The script was authored by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy.

The vivid characters, surging emotions and profound descriptions of human nature endow Carmen with full "realistic" savors. The excerpts with rich themes and elegant arrangements set a good model for integration of the French opera traditions and new thoughts of European music creation in the 19th century. Many melodic arias are also translated and adapted into the versions in different languages,a?? and spread around the world.

Credits

Composer: Georges Bizet

Conductor: ZHANG Guoyong

Stage Director: Francesca Zambello

Film Director: Tiziano Mancini

Executive Presenter/General Executive Producer: CHEN Ping

Cast

Carmen: Maria Jose Montiel

Don José: Warren Mok

Escamillo: YUAN Chenye

Micaëla: ZHOU Xiaolin

Frasquita: LI Xintong

Mercédès: ZHANG Zhuo

Remendado: LIU Naiqi

Performed by China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus

