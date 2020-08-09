CARMEN Will Return to Beijing at the National Center for the Performing Arts
The opera film will be shown on August 16.
The Chinese-produced opera film Carmen will be shown at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on August 16.
The opera Carmen is not only a representative masterpiece by French composer Bizet, but also one of the most familiar Western classic operas for Chinese audiences. Adapted from a novel with the same title by Prosper Mérimée, Carmen was originally arranged by Bizet into the form of an opera. Later, Carmen is often presented all over the world, which is also one of the world's most frequently-staged and the most popular masterpieces. The script was authored by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy.
The vivid characters, surging emotions and profound descriptions of human nature endow Carmen with full "realistic" savors. The excerpts with rich themes and elegant arrangements set a good model for integration of the French opera traditions and new thoughts of European music creation in the 19th century. Many melodic arias are also translated and adapted into the versions in different languages,a?? and spread around the world.
Credits
Composer: Georges Bizet
Conductor: ZHANG Guoyong
Stage Director: Francesca Zambello
Film Director: Tiziano Mancini
Executive Presenter/General Executive Producer: CHEN Ping
Cast
Carmen: Maria Jose Montiel
Don José: Warren Mok
Escamillo: YUAN Chenye
Micaëla: ZHOU Xiaolin
Frasquita: LI Xintong
Mercédès: ZHANG Zhuo
Remendado: LIU Naiqi
Performed by China NCPA Orchestra and Chorus