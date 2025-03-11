Writers Theatre Presents Irish Drama TRANSLATIONS, Directed By Artistic Director Braden Abraham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writers Theatre will continue its 2024/25 Season with Brian Friel’s touching Irish drama Translations directed by Braden Abraham. Translations will run April 3 – May 4, 2025 in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Life in County Donegal, Ireland proceeds much the same in 1833 as it’s always done. Irish-speaking young people gather at the local hedge school where the long-time and long-winded schoolmaster instructs them in lessons in Latin and Ancient Greek. This quiet rural life is shattered when the schoolmaster’s son arrives home along with members of the British army on an assignment to map the country, draw new borders, and “standardize” local place names into the King’s English. Soon, this quiet corner of the emerald isle is ablaze with political, cultural and personal tension. A powerful classic from one of Ireland’s most revered dramatists, Translations is a celebration of the power of language—whether it be to kindle romance, incite violence, or build a bridge to a common understanding.

“Brian Friel’s timeless, beautiful play, Translations, resonates for me right now because characters are caught in a moment of profound change,” said Artistic Director Braden Abraham. “Friel doesn’t offer us simple binaries of English and Irish. Instead, he shows us that all communication is an act of translation and interpretation. In the attempt to bridge gaps—between languages, between cultures, between hearts—we discover both the limitations and the possibilities of human connection.”

The cast is: Chloe Baldwin (Bridget/Understudy Maire), Kevin Gudahl (Hugh), Erik Hellman (Lieutenant Yolland), Casey Hoekstra (Owen), Gregory Linington (Captain Lancey), Ian Maryfield (Doalty), Tyler Meredith (Maire), Andrew Mueller (Manus), Julia Rowley (Sarah), Jonathan Weir (Jimmy Jack), Colin Covert (Understudy Owen), Amanda Fink (Understudy Bridget/Sarah), Michael Holdring (Understudy Yolland/Manus), Matt Martin (Understudy Lancey/Doalty) and Scott Westerman (Understudy Jimmy Jack/Hugh).

The creative team includes: Braden Abraham (Director), Andrew Boyce (Scenic Designer), Janice Pytel (Costume Designer), Maximo Grano De Oro (Lighting Designer), Andre Pluess (Sound Designer), Eva Breneman (Dialect Coach), Sheryl Williams (Intimacy Director), Bobby Kennedy (Dramaturg), and Ethan Karas (Assistant Director). The stage manager is Miranda Anderson and the assistant stage manager is Zoe Jennings.

Translations is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets are on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org.

Comments