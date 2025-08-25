Wrightwood 659 to Present THE JOFFREY + BALLET IN THE U.S. Exhibition This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wrightwood 659 will present The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. from October 3–December 20, 2025, a landmark exhibition tracing the history of The Joffrey Ballet and its transformative impact on dance in the United States.

The exhibition, organized by The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and curated by Dr. Julia Foulkes with assistance from former Joffrey dancer Nicole Duffy, is presented at Wrightwood 659 by Alphawood Exhibitions. Advance tickets are required and go on sale September 4.

The first-ever major retrospective of The Joffrey Ballet, the exhibition draws from the expansive Joffrey archive acquired by the Library’s Jerome Robbins Dance Division in 2017. Highlights include newly digitized rare film footage—such as the original performance of the groundbreaking Astarte (1967) and Anna Sokolow’s Opus 65 (1965)—as well as costumes, pointe shoes, props, posters, correspondence, and Robert Joffrey’s high school report card, in which he first declared his intent to become a dancer.

Launched in 1955 by Robert Joffrey, the company became known for its eclectic repertory and entrepreneurial spirit, performing everywhere from small towns to major international venues. In 1995, The Joffrey moved to Chicago, where it has thrived for three decades and now celebrates its 70th Anniversary season under Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

Also on View

The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S. will be shown alongside two additional exhibitions at Wrightwood 659:

Scott Burton: Shape Shift – The most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Burton’s work, tracing his practice as sculptor, performance artist, critic, and choreographer, organized by the Pulitzer Arts Foundation.

Ellen Altfest: Forever – A focused selection of 15 labor-intensive oil paintings exploring overlooked textures and surfaces, organized by the Frist Art Museum.

Wrightwood 659 is open Thursdays and Fridays from 12–7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Admission is $20, by advance purchase only. Tickets for the three exhibitions will be available beginning Thursday, September 4 at tickets.wrightwood659.org/events.

About Wrightwood 659

Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park in a building transformed by architect Tadao Ando, Wrightwood 659 hosts exhibitions exploring socially engaged art and architecture, LGBTQ+ issues, and Asian art and architecture. More at wrightwood659.org.