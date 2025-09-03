World's Only Trilogy of Theatre Novels Launches September 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On September 15, 2025, Polarity Ensemble Books will release the third in a series of novels by Richard Engling celebrating the Chicago storefront theatre scene. Like the other books in the Dwayne Finnegan series, The Very Last Production of King Lear is a work of comedic fiction informed by Engling’s years as the artistic director of one of Chicago’s small nonprofit theatres. The books are unique in catering to fiction readers interested in live theatre. They make up the world’s first trilogy to do so.

About The Very Last Production of King Lear (Book 3)

After brilliant but ill-fated productions of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus and Romeo and Juliet, struggling director Dwayne Finnegan finally gets his golden opportunity. He will direct his highly talented (but definitely dysfunctional) actors in King Lear at Chicago’s prestigious Goodman Theatre. However, his lead actor succumbs to terminal confusion, his set designer plans a huge, illegal fire effect on stage, his actors fall in and out of love, his wife Angela consorts with mysterious curandera, and Dwayne must set everyone straight before opening night.

About Give My Regards to Nowhere (Book 1)

The series begins with Give My Regards to Nowhere. Chicago director Dwayne Finnegan has a long shot at the big time and only two obstacles: himself and everyone he knows. Dwayne’s got an idea of how to direct Shakespeare’s least-favorite play that could set him on the road to Broadway. But when the show’s producer cuts out with the cash, Dwayne decides to produce the show himself, putting his marriage and his meager finances at risk.

About Romeo and Juliet Keep Their Eyes on the Prize (Book 2)

The series continues as Dwayne Finnegan gets another crack at the big time if only his production of Romeo and Juliet can shine. However, Dwayne shares rehearsal space with a psychedelic drug cult that believes Dwayne’s production is evil. The cult sabotages him. His actors rebel. His publicist gets entangled with a loan shark. Bones are broken, the production drops into chaos, Dwayne’s marriage hangs by a thread, but despite it all, the show must go on.

About the Author

Richard Engling’s writing career began in high school when his coffee shop theatre group needed material to perform, and they elected him to write it. He has spent a lifetime writing and performing, paying his bills as a teacher, truck driver, and copywriter while performing as an actor, drummer in a jazz quartet, and director.

He founded Polarity Ensemble Theatre in Chicago in 2004 and served as its Artistic Director for twelve long and confusing years. His dystopian detective thriller, Body Mortgage, was published by Penguin Books USA and Headline UK and has been rereleased in a revised version by Polarity Ensemble Books. His novel, Visions of Anna (Polarity Ensemble Books), and play, Anna in the Afterlife, appeared in 2014 as part of the ambitious Afterlife Trilogy. His first Dwayne Finnegan novel, Give My Regards to Nowhere, appeared March 2023 followed by Romeo and Juliet Keep Their Eyes on the Prize in March 2024. His plays have been produced in the US and England, and he continues to work as an actor, playwright, and novelist.

About Polarity Ensemble Books

Polarity Ensemble Books (www.polarityensemblebooks.com) began its life in 2006 as the publishing arm of Polarity Ensemble Theatre, publishing works by Darren Callahan, Richard Engling, and Fern Chertkow. While the theatre ceased operations in 2016, Polarity Ensemble Books transitioned to life as a small press dedicated to the work of a collective of independent authors.