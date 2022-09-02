World Premiere Play THE HOA Begins September 9 At The Factory Theater

The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., presents the first production in its 28th season, the world premiere of The HOA, September 9 - October 20, written by Angelina Martinez and directed by Christy Arington. The new season begins with an The HOA Launch Party, Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7 - 10 p.m.

Previews for The HOA are Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. The Press Opening is Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. and the performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for HOA are $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

The HOA tells the story of two successful professionals, Cassie and Steve, moving to a new city after Steve receives a promotion. Their new neighbors seem nice, but it becomes clear to Cassie that something is really out of the ordinary. See what happens when a local couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that's not quite right.

The HOA cast includes Jennifer Betancourt (Cassie), Andrew Cawley (Steve), Moira Begale (Stephanie), Eric Frederickson (Syd), Erin Stewart (Colleen), Ben Veatch (Brent), Devri Chism (Barb), Chase Wheaton-Werle (Max), Brittany Ellis (Maddie), Reginald Hemphill (Patrick), Ashley Yates (Daphne), TBD (Shawn), Sydney Back (Cassie U/S), Cooper Bohn (Steve U/S), Hilary Sanzel (Stephanie U/S), Daniel Vaughn (Syd U/S), Erika Rose (Colleen/Maddie U/S), Colin Jackson (Brent/Patrick U/S), April Lowery (Barb/Daphne U/S) and Ryan Blanchard (Max/Shawn U/S).

The HOA production team includes Angelina Martinez (playwright), Christy Arington (director), Melissa Golden (associate director), Lindsey Chidester (stage manager), Rose Hamill (production manager), AJ Morely (set design and props), C.W. van Baale (master electrician), Pete Dully (lighting and projections design) and Jessica Van Winkle (costume design).