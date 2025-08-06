WONDRA to Bring a Multisensory Experience to Chicagoland’s Woodfield Mall This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand-new immersive experience rooted in nature and imagination is coming to the Chicagoland area this fall. Opening in September 2025 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, WONDRA is a fantastical attraction that blends nature, technology and storytelling into a breathtaking, multisensory journey. Guests will step into glowing forests, drift through floating cloudscapes and explore interactive worlds where every moment sparks wonder. The waitlist for early ticket access is now open.

Conceived, designed and brought to life in under a year by Merlin Magic Making, the creative powerhouse behind Merlin Entertainments, WONDRA quickly moved from concept to reality, bringing to life a one-of-a-kind experience that invites guests to reconnect with the natural world in a way they’ve never seen before. The attraction is produced by Merlin Entertainments and presented by Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet, WONDRA allows guests of all ages to embark on a journey through stunning, interactive environments inspired by nature’s most extraordinary wonders. Visitors will walk among cloudscapes in dreamy skies, illuminate enchanted meadows with the sound of their voice and uncover hidden ecosystems through multisensory play. Every step is crafted to spark curiosity, foster emotional connection and ignite awe.

Blending immersive design with cutting-edge technology, WONDRA offers a new kind of escape, one that celebrates the beauty, mystery and power of nature. From glowing crystal caves and celestial gardens to bioluminescent realms and blooming landscapes, this immersive attraction delivers an unforgettable adventure just minutes away from home.

"WONDRA is rooted in the idea that people are drawn to nature and we all crave more of it in our lives," said Liz Cummings, Merlin Magic Making Creative Lead for New Products & Concepts. "In creating this world-first attraction in under a year, we were able to respond to the moment—tapping into current trends and what people are truly longing for, and making it come alive with creativity, innovation, and the signature Merlin magic that our guests expect."

“At Fever, we’re passionate about bringing unique, world-class experiences to life for audiences everywhere,” said Tom Mcelwee, RGM North America at Fever. “WONDRA is imaginative, meaningful, and designed to connect people of all ages to the wonder of nature in a whole new way. We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to residents of Schaumburg and the greater Chicagoland area.”

WONDRA is suitable for all ages. Guests can join the waitlist today for early access to tickets on August 12, and general ticket sales begin on August 13. WONDRA can be found through Entrance 5 between Macy’s and the parking garage near the lower-level dining pavilion, next to Peppa Pig World of Play.