Video: Watch 'Moments In The Woods' & 'It Takes Two' from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre has released additional clips of for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023. Check out video highlights from the show below!

Venture into the woods with the Baker and his wife on a mystical journey to collect a red cape, a strand of yellow hair, a golden shoe and a white cow to break the spell cast by the Witch. Encounter Little Red Ridinghood searching for bread to feed her grandmother. Join Jack on his adventure up the beanstalk to save his cow Milky White. Attend the King's festival with Cinderella and her stepsisters. Discover Rapunzel locked away in a high tower. Come experience Into the Woods, but be aware, ever after isn't always happy.

The cast features Natalie Weiss as the Witch. Weiss replaces Stacie Bono, who withdrew from the production after accepting a role on Broadway. Weiss made her Broadway debut understudying the Menonettes in Everyday Rapture. Other career highlights include swinging the National Tour of Les Misérables and performing in the second National Tour of Wicked (Ensemble, Elphaba u/s). She is featured on the soundtrack for The Greatest Showman and can be heard on the original Broadway cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen. Weiss was also an American Idol Season 4 Semi-Finalist.

The cast also features Larry Yando (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Sarah Bockel (Baker's Wife), Stephen Schellhardt (Baker), Hannah Fernandes (Cinderella), Will Koski (Jack), Alex Syiek (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Devin DeSantis (Rapunzel's Prince), Lucy Panush (Little Red Ridinghood), Molly Hernández (Rapunzel), Christine Bunuan (Jack's Mother), Adam Fane (Milky White), Kelli Harrington (Cinderella's Stepmother), Landree Fleming (Lucinda), Ann Delaney (Florinda), Dana Tretta (Granny/Cinderella's Mother/Giant), Dakota Hughes (Steward) and Nnamdi K. Nwankwo (Cinderella's Father). Ensemble members are Grace Bobber, Marta Bady, Alanna Chavez, Darian Goulding, Sophie Grimm and Ryan Stajmiger.

Paramount's staging of one of the most astounding and original fairytale retellings theatre has ever seen will be co-directed by Artistic Director, Jim Corti, and Associate Artistic Producer and Casting Director, Trent Stork. Corti, responsible for Paramount hits like Newsies, The Producers, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables, remains Chicago's only theater artist to have won Jeff Awards as an actor, choreographer and director. Stork is still riding high after earning their first Jeff Award for Director-Musical-Large for mega-staging last season of Paramount's Kinky Boots.

Performances run through March 19: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and

7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, February 1).

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Note: Into the Woods is suggested for ages 12 and up for violence and loud noises.