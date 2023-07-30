Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre

The production is playing through September 3, 2023.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo 3 Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo 4 Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical, directed by JD Caudill, playing through September 3, 2023 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. This “spectacular, effervescent” show will have audiences swimming with one of our most beloved contemporary pop culture icons. Ready to soak it in? Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

Watch clips from the production below!

SpongeBob stars Frankie Leo Bennett as the bright, bold and boldly optimistic SpongeBob SquarePants. He is joined by a motley crew including Sarah Patin (Sandy Cheeks), Isabel Cecilia García (Patrick Star), Tommy Bullington (Eugene H. Krabs), Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton), Quinn Rigg (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Amy Yesom Kim (Karen the Computer) and Jennifer Ledesma (Pearl Krabs). The Bikini Bottom ensemble includes Connar Brown, Maddison Denault, Sydney Genco, Fia Hunter, David Lipschutz, Ele Matelan, Nicky Mendelsohn, Nataki Rennie, Shane Roberie, Quinn Simmons and Kelcy Taylor. Swings include Amelia Bell, Abbey Demorow and Kenny Miller.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world! This all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old.

Kokandy Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham comments, “We’re so excited to dive into our 11th season – a season with a splash zone! We really couldn’t think of a better way to spend the summer than The SpongeBob Musical, inviting Chicago into our very own Bikini Bottom. Just the mention of the show, its characters and its uplifting message are enough to brighten anyone’s day. There’s something for everyone in the world we’re going to create. Come on in – the water’s (more than) fine!”

The production team includes Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (he/him, Scenic Designer), Jakob Abderhalden (they/them, Costume Designer), G "Max" Maxin IV (he/him, Lighting Designer), Mike Patrick (he/him, Sound Designer), Patrick McGuire (he/they, Properties Design), Steve Labedz (they/them, Projection Design), Lolly Extract (she/her, Puppetry Design), Sydney Genco (she/her, Make-Up Designer), Keith Ryan (he/him, Wig Designer), Ele Matelan (she/her, Foley Design), Quinn Simmons (they/them, Assistant Choreographer), Corbin Paulino (he/him, Stage Manager), Megan Flanery (she/her, Assistant Stage Manager), Leo Batutis (they/them, Assistant Director), J Alan (J/her, Associate Choreographer), Brennan Urbi (he/they, Casting Associate), Nicholas Reinhart (he/him, Production Manager), Manny Ortiz (he/him, Technical Director), Lynsy Folckomer (she/her, Sound Engineer), Scot Kokandy (he/him, Executive Producer) and Derek Van Barham (he/him, Producing Artistic Director).

Tickets: $40. Students/senior $30. There will be a limited number of $15 tickets available for students and artists for each performance. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL to Host Public Presentations Following Developmental Workshops Photo
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL to Host Public Presentations Following Developmental Workshops

The new musical Burn – A Folk Musical, will have public presentations on July 29 and 30, 2023, following a three-week developmental workshop at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

2
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: JOHN MICHAEL DIAS SINGS NEIL SEDAKA to Play Marriott Theatre Photo
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: JOHN MICHAEL DIAS SINGS NEIL SEDAKA to Play Marriott Theatre

Get ready for a toe-tapping journey through Neil Sedaka's timeless hits in Marriott Theatre's latest production, 'Breaking Up is Hard to Do.' John Michael Dias takes center stage in this energetic tribute, showcasing Sedaka's chart-topping songs. Don't miss out on this unforgettable musical experience - book your tickets now!

3
World Premiere of QUANTUM LOVERS: THE MUSICAL to Explore the Turbulent Love Affair of Youn Photo
World Premiere of QUANTUM LOVERS: THE MUSICAL to Explore the Turbulent Love Affair of Young Albert Einstein

Get ready to be swept away by the world premiere of 'Quantum Lovers: The Musical.' Follow the captivating journey of a young Albert Einstein as he navigates a turbulent love affair. Running at the West End Theater from September 15th to November 30th, this musical is not to be missed.

4
Lisa Alvarado Comes to the Den Theatre in August Photo
Lisa Alvarado Comes to the Den Theatre in August

The Den Theatre has announced that comedian Lisa Alvarado will film her new comedy special at the venue, featuring two stand-up performances on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 7 and 9:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala PerformanceVideo: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023Video: See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Videos

Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gay Card
Pride Arts Center (8/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From The North Country
CIBC Theatre (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Want Symphonic: Rufus Wainwright with the CSO
The Pavilion at Ravinia (8/11-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breaking Up is Hard to Do: John Michael Dias Sings Neil Sedaka
The Marriott Theatre (9/11-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Thomas Kiedrowski - "Andy Warhol's New York City"
McAninch Arts Center (8/31-8/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You