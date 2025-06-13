Video: Sandy Rustin's ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE In Rehearsal at Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere musical! Always Something There…, by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue, Mystic Pizza) is currently in rehearsals at Marriott Theatre. Check out video from inside the rehearsal room.

The show is a modern musical homage to the beloved teen-flicks of the 1980s. When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a chance to rewrite her past and land herself in the future of her dreams.

Featuring a score of 80s hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Gos, and Tiffany, among many others, with direction by James Vásquez (Marriott Theatre: In the Heights, Damn Yankees) and choreography by Tyler Hanes (Marriott Theatre: Damn Yankees), Always Something There… offers a fresh, feminist, high school flashback. Always Something There… previews June 18, opens June 25, and runs through August 10.

With the fall season comes Catch Me If You Can. This delightfully entertaining musical comedy, based on the hit film and the incredible true story, is all about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Jet-set to the 1960s where charming, young con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot). Directed by Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Deidre Goodwin (Marriott Theatre: Beehive: The 60s Musical), Catch Me If You Can previews August 27, opens September 3 and runs through October 19.

The 2025 season will close out in style with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. Your favorite Rock 'n' Roll legends return this Christmas for a brand-new holiday musical experience. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays at Sun Records studio, filled to the brim with Christmas cheer and enough musical talent to power a city grid. Jam-packed with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the “Million Dollar Quartet” famous, the gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future. Directed by Scott Weinstein (Marriott Theatre: Grease, Something Rotten!, A Christmas Story), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas previews November 5, opens November 12 and runs through January 4.

Subscriptions for the 50th Anniversary 2025 season, as well as single tickets for all upcoming shows and concerts, are available for purchase. For more information on Marriott Theatre or to purchase tickets to the current “must-see” musical, 1776, please visit MarriottTheatre.com.

