Video: JJ Niemann Sings 'Goodbye' in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Marriott Theatre

JJ Niemann performs "Goodbye" from Catch Me If You Can at Marriott Theatre! Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is the delightfully entertaining musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Jet-set to the 1960s where charming, young con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes.

Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot).