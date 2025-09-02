Video: COME FROM AWAY at Paramount Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora, the largest subscription house in the U.S., launches its 14th Broadway Series in August with the Chicago regional premiere of Come from Away, the first local staging of this breathtaking musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Get a first look at the cast in action!

9/11/2001… 38 airplanes, 6,579 stranded passengers from 100 countries, 1 small town in Newfoundland. Before they have a clue what’s happening, thousands of passengers are diverted to the town of Gander, doubling its population and putting the townsfolk to the test.

Based on astonishing true events and hundreds of hours of interviews with the townspeople and the “come from aways” (aka stranded passengers) who were welcomed with open arms, you’ll experience the spirit of small-town generosity that helped the healing begin. Full of songs that celebrate kinship and grit, Come From Away’s message is simple and significant: in this day and age, it’s more important than ever for kindness to reach across the borders.

Welcome to the Rock

Somewhere In The Middle of Nowhere

Screech Out

Screech In

I Am Here

Blankets and Bedding

Me and the Sky