Venus Cabaret Theater Reopens With The Dark Night Series

Venus Cabaret Theater, the intimate performance space at Mercury Theater Chicago, under the director of Cabaret Director Honey West, Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter and Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran, announces its reopening celebration this fall with The Dark Night Series.

In theater, the night off is known as a 'dark night' since the lights are off. At Mercury Theater Chicago, the 'ghost light' burns so brightly that even when we are taking a break, the doors to the Venus Cabaret Theater are open for The Dark Night Series. The schedule will include open mic nights, karaoke, comedy, bands, variety, celebrity guests, and cabaret, and so much more.

The Venus Cabaret Theater will open with The Dark Night Series on October 2. The signature programming from Sundays through Tuesdays includes cabaret performances by Luminaries on Sundays, Comedy hosted by actor, comedian and OUT Chicago Radio's Scott Duff, and Open Mic Nights with Chuck Larkin plus artists produced Cabaret. The month concludes on Halloween with a special Murder Mystery event. The intimate venue features specialty cocktails by Beverage Director Sarah Wurz.

Cabaret Director Honey West comments, "We are thrilled to celebrate the Grand Reopening of Venus Cabaret Theater. The Venus Cabaret Theater is a gorgeous, versatile space that gives a home to musicians, actors, variety artists and comedians."

Christopher Chase Carter adds, "There is no other cabaret venue in Chicago as special as our gorgeous gem on Southport Avenue. Honey and I are assembling a lineup of shows by Chicago's favorite artists, along with nationally recognized visiting artists, for not-to-be-missed evenings. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to experience the music, joy, comedy and variety with us and our family of artists."

Programing includes:

Cabaret performances special guest Luminaries as well as local talented favorites

Comedy Night, hosted by Scott Duff

Open Mic featuring Chuck Larkin on piano

Karaoke with Cray from Craoke in Chicago

Variety Nights and Jam Nights

Tickets to Venus Cabaret Theater produced shows are $15 with a two-drink minimum. Tickets for all Venus Cabaret Theater and Mercury Theater Chicago performances are available at MercuryTheaterChicago.com.