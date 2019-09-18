VIDEO: Joffrey Releases Official Trailer for JANE EYRE

The Joffrey Ballet opens its 2019-20 season with the Chicago premiere of Cathy Marston's enthralling adaptation of the classic novel, Jane Eyre, presented at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, in 10 performances only, October 16-27, 2019. The 2019-20 season marks the Joffrey's final season at the Auditorium Theatre. The Company moves to the Lyric Opera House with the start of the 2020-2021 season.

Presented in partnership with American Ballet Theatre and set to music by Philip Feeney, Marston's celebrated adaptation of Charlotte Brontë's classic novel combines theater and dance to tell the coming-of-age story of one of literature's most iconic characters.

This production of Jane Eyre challenges the idea of a classic ballet heroine. After a difficult upbringing, Jane becomes the Governess for the mysterious Mr. Rochester, discovering the struggles of society's expectations. With stirring choreography and a captivating Victorian design, this avant-garde ballet shows that love can conquer any obstacle.

"Cathy is breaking glass ceilings in the ballet world, and with Jane Eyre she creates an unconventional heroine whose trials and passions are beautifully articulated through choreography," said Ashley Wheater, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of the Joffrey. "We are thrilled to bring her adaptation of Jane Eyre to Chicago for the first time following its successful North American debut with American Ballet Theatre this past June."

Jane Eyre features live music performed by the Chicago Philharmonic, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Single tickets, priced from $35 to $199, are available for purchase beginning August 1, 2019 at The Joffrey Ballet's official Box Office located in the lobby of Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph Street, as well as the Auditorium Theatre Box Office, by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.





