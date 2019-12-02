VIDEO: First Look at Clips From Pride Films and Plays' AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY

Pride Films and Plays present their holiday production - AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL, penned by composer Cindy O'Connor and bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau.

The new musical imagines what later happened to some outcast toys rescued by a certain famous reindeer. After becoming huge celebrities in America, they are reunited to compete in a series of challenges where they must sing, model, design fashion, outwit/outplay/outlast and bake cakes, and of course, dance for their lives, all to prove that they are AMERICA'S BEST or FAVORITE, or LEAST OBJECTIONABLE, or something! The audience will actually determine the results with their votes, meaning every night can be a whole new show!

Get a first look at the show with clips from the Title Theme and "Dentist" below!

Director Donterrio Johnson announced his cast today. It will include Danny Ackman (Spotty), Anna Blanchard (Squeak), Tyler Deloatch (Beary/Judge 2), Teresa Echeveste (offstage female swing), Haylie Kinsler (Jackie), Patrick Regner (Schermie), Julia Rowley (Ashley), Riley Smith (Fishbird/Judge 3),Josh Kemper (Bucky), and Jasmine Young (Kitty/Judge 1).

The production team will include Cody Michael Bradley (Music Director), Evan Frank (Scenic Director), Jos N. Banks (Costume Designer), Evan Sposato (Technical Director), Bri Wolfe (Production Stage Manager) and Jacob Schaffer (Assistant Stage Manager).





