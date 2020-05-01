VIDEO: Director Lili-Anne Brown Talks SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY as Part of the Goodman Theatre's Intermission Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Director Lili-Anne Brown talks School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play as part of The Goodman Theatre's Intermission series.

School Girls synopsis

Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter-and Paulina's hive-minded friends.





