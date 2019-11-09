VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For THE SANTALAND DIARIES at the Goodman

Article Pixel Nov. 9, 2019  

Goodman Theatre presents the return of The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris, adapted by Joe Mantello, November 29 - December 29 in the Owen Theatre. Directed by longtime Goodman Artistic Associate Steve Scott, The Santaland Diaries has been performed across the nation over the past two decades and is perfect for those who prefer their eggnog spiked.

Watch the trailer below!

The 2019 production features Steven Strafford in a solo performance as the strapped-for-cash struggling actor who takes a job as "Crumpet," an elf at Macy's Santaland-and his hilarious observations are more naughty than nice.

The Santaland Diaries appears November 29 - December 29 (opening night is December 5 at 7pm) in the Goodman's Owen Theatre (170 N. Dearborn); tickets ($15-50; subject to change) go on sale September 20 by telephone 312.443.3800 or online GoodmanTheatre.org. For "mature elves" only.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For THE SANTALAND DIARIES at the Goodman
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Shaggy, and More in Highlights From THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!
  • VIDEO: Stars of Stage And Screen Align To Celebrate 25 Magical Years of Disney On Broadway!
  • VIDEO: The Fates of HADESTOWN Perform 'When the Chips are Down' on LIVE FROM HERE
  • VIDEO: Asher Reynolds Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'