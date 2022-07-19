Tickets Now on Sale For SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at Actors Training Center 

Actors Training Center, located in Wilmette, IL, will present Seussical the Musical this summer.

Seussical, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, will be running Friday, July 29th at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. and Saturday, July 30th at 5 p.m. at the Music Institute of Chicago Evanston, Puth Family Theater, 1702 Sherman Ave. Tickets are on sale for $18. Children's tickets will be $12- available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186742®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Factorstrainingcenter.org%2Fproduct%2Fevent-tickets-seussical-the-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In this beloved musical-comedy, The Cat in the Hat tells Horton's story as he finds a speck of dust containing the Whos, and Jojo, a Who struggling to fit in. Horton must protect all of Who-ville while simultaneously guarding Mayzie La Bird's abandoned egg. Through all the ridicule, obstacles and danger- Horton has Gertrude McFuzz by his side.

Director, Adam Goldstein, heavily values the importance of providing students with individualized attention to enhance their skill sets and contribute to the ensemble.

"We work to ensure we offer these students roles, challenges, and experiences that build on their goals," Goldstein said. "By the end, the expectation of growth becomes the student's expectation of growth instead of somebody else's."

Joining Goldstein on the production team are Madelyn Forrester (choreographer), Ellie Kahn (music director) and Payton Shearn (stage manager).

Matthew Angelaccio leads the cast, composed of 15 young performers from all over Illinois, as "Horton." Other cast members include Megan Trubey, Allison Gregorio, Sophie Kaegi, Hannah Kelley, Enzo Ventura, Sasha Van Den Berg, Rossana Takhsh, Isabella Ouellette, Mia Guerrieri, Naiya Stavropolous, Charlie Bliwas, Charlie Corley, Joey Clementte and Ben Czaplewski.

Actors Training Center's mission is to ignite passion for the performing arts at all ages and to give students a platform to use their art to effect meaningful change in their communities and the world around them.