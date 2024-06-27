Tickets Now On Sale for Porchlight's 2024 ICONS Gala Celebrating its 30 Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre will present the return of its annual fundraising gala, the ICONS Gala, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Chicago at Water Tower Place. The ICONS Gala supports Porchlight’s mission of celebrating the past, present and future of music theatre through its artistic, educational and community programming.

Single tickets are $350 and $500 and table reservations are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available now.

Please contact Development DirectorPam Klier at Pam@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org for sponsorship information.

The ICONS Gala was launched in 2012 and many icons have been honored throughout its history including Hal Prince, Elaine Stritch, Bob Fosse, Ethel Merman and Fred Astaire among others. In 2024, Porchlight launches its 30th season and features performances celebrating the three decades of productions, directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, highlights from its educational and community initiatives, the presentation of the 2024 Luminary Award to longtime supporters Michelle and Steve Cucchiaro, an exciting auction and a deluxe brunch buffet with mimosas and wine sponsored by Uvae Kitchen and Wine Bar.

The Luminary Award is bestowed annually at the ICONS Gala and this year it is presented to Michelle and Steve Cucchiaro. This honor recognizes an outstanding individual, family or family foundation with a history of philanthropic and volunteer leadership on behalf of Porchlight and music theatre in Chicago, and whose generosity inspires others to philanthropic action. Past honorees include Rick and Deann Bayless and the Bayless Family Foundation, Elaine Cohen and Arlen D. Rubin, Jim Jensen, Jean Klingenstein, Dan Ratner and the Ratner Family Foundation and Paul M. Lisnek.

ABOUT MICHELLE AND STEVE CUCCHIARO

Michelle and Steve Cucchiaro have been passionate about musicals for most of their lives. In addition to music theatre, film plays a major role in their lives. Michelle Cucchiaro is a longtime Porchlight board member and serves on the Gene Siskel Film Center’s advisory board and the Sarah Siddons Society board and has been a member of the Chicago International Film Festival/Cinema Chicago for many years. She is also a member of the Arts Club of Chicago. Steve Cucchiaro serves on Porchlight’s finance committee. During the late 1970s, when Chicago/Off Loop theatre was in its infancy, they served on the audience development board at Victory Gardens Theatre and later on its board of directors. Lifelong Chicagoans, the Cucchiaros take great pride in the current theatre scene, subscribing to and supporting many of the local theatres.

