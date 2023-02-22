The Young People's Theatre of Chicago Presents the World Premiere of DORY FANTASMAGORY

Following a sold-out run of Mo Willems' Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, the Young People's Theatre of Chicago's inaugural 3-Play 2022-23 season concludes this May with the world premiere stage adaptation of Abby Hanlon's popular early-reader book, Dory Fantasmagory. Adapted by John Glore, YPT's world premiere production is directed by artistic director Randy White.

Dory Fantasmagory runs May 6 - May 28 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

For tickets or info, visit yptchi.org or call the Greenhouse Theater Box Office at 773 404 7336.

The first in a series of extraordinarily popular Dory chapter books by Abby Hanlon, Dory Fantasmagory details the adventures of 6-year-old "Rascal," who has a big imagination and an abiding knack for getting herself in trouble!

You see, it's tough being the youngest. Dory's older siblings won't play with her and so she joins forces with best friend Mary (she's a little monster!) and fairy godmother Mr. Nuggy to battle the

oh-so-horrible Mrs. Gobble Gracker in a no-holds-barred attempt to win the thing she wants most: her family's attention.

Press Performance: Saturday, May 6 @ 10am

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 10am & 1pm; Sundays at 1pm

(added performances Friday @ 7pm & Sunday @ 10am on final weekend)

Script by John Glore

Adapted from the book by Abby Hanlon

"Dory's Theme Song" composed by Deborah Wicks La Puma (composer of

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!)

Directed by Randy White

Set Design by Shayna Patel

Lighting Design by Bridget Williams

Costume Design by Cindy Moon

Props Design by Saskia Bakker

Sound Design by Kurt Ottinger

Musical Director by Sam Shankman

Stage Managed by Jordan Large

Tickets: $25 / $19 (under 12)

Appropriate for all Ages

@ The Greenhouse Theater Center

Upstairs Mainstage

2257 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago

773 404 7336

CREATIVE TEAM

JOHN GLORE (playwright) is an award-winning playwright whose work for young audiences includes Wind of a Thousand Tales, Folktales Too, Rhubarb Jam, The Day After Evermore and adaptations of A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L'Engle, The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith, The Night Fairy, by Laura Amy Schlitz, Flora & Ulysses, by Kate DiCamillo and Dory Fantasmagory by Abby Hanlon. His plays for adults include The Rub, On the Jump, and The Company of Heaven, among others. With the performance trio Culture Clash he has co-authored adaptations of two plays by Aristophanes, The Birds and Peace. His work has been produced at South Coast Repertory, Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Children's Theatre Company, the Coterie, Oregon Children's Theatre, Childsplay, and many other theatres nationwide and internationally. www.johnglorewrites.com.

ABBY HANLON (composer and orchestrator) Abby Hanlon is the author and illustrator of Dory Fantasmagory, a series of chapter books for five to nine year olds, published by Dial/Penguin Random House. The first book in the series was named a Best Book of the Year by Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, and Parent's Magazine. It won a Golden Kite Honor for Fiction and is an American Library Association Notable Book. The sequel, Dory and The Real True Friend won a 2015 Cybil award. The books have been translated in twenty-two languages and are Junior Library Guild selections.

Abby has a bachelor's from Barnard College and a master's degree in childhood education from the City College of New York. Abby has taught creative writing and first grade in the New York City public school system. Her debut picture book, Ralph Tells a Story (2012), is widely used by elementary school teachers. Abby recently illustrated the picture book, Chester Van Chime Who Forgot How to Rhyme, written by Avery Monsen (2022).

Abby lives in Brooklyn with her husband, her fifteen-year-old twins, and her scruffy dog Caroline.

RANDY WHITE (director) was founding artistic director of Cardinal Stage Company in Bloomington, IN. where he inaugurated the extraordinarily successful "Cardinal for Kids" series. In NYC, Randy directed the off-Broadway/national tour of the TYA musical Max and Ruby, the 15-month run of Glen Berger's Underneath the Lintel, assisted on Disney's The Lion King, and was resident director at New Dramatists. Regionally, Randy has directed at Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Portland Center Stage, Actors Theatre of Louisville, etc. As an educator, Randy has directed and/or taught at Yale, Penn, IU, University of Minn/Guthrie, Fordham, and NYU Tisch.

In Chicago, Randy directed The Wizard of Oz at the Children's Theatre of Winnetka and Curious George and Knuffle Bunny at Northbrook Theatre. For the Greenhouse, Randy directed Truman and The Birth of Israel and was nominated for an Equity Jeff award for his critically acclaimed production of Midsummer (A Play with Songs). He also directed YPT's inaugural production of Knuffle Bunny in the fall of 2021, the world premiere of Peabody, the Science Musical, in the fall of 2022, and the sold out run of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! Randy holds an MFA in directing from the University of Alberta in his native Canada.

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago is a professional children's theatre company offering highest-quality Theater for Young Audience (TYA) productions and performance/education opportunities for children of all ages and backgrounds.

Housed in the historic Greenhouse Theater Center in Lincoln Park, YPT launched in the fall of 2021 with an extraordinarily successful production of Mo Willems' Knuffle Bunny. "Last year's Knuffle Bunny was a hugely successful first outing for YPT," says YPT's Managing Artistic Director Randy White. YPT followed up with an inaugural 3-play season, including Peabody, a world premiere S.T.E.M.-themed musical for gradeschoolers, a sold-out run of Mo Willems' Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, and the upcoming world premiere adaptation of the wildly popular Dory Fantasmagory.

White noted that "the company is excited to partner with community organizations, parents, impassioned educators, and local business leaders to make it possible for local children of all ages and backgrounds to experience and participate in a wide range of transformative theatrical experiences!" He added that these "include established children's classics, commissioned new works by celebrated American playwrights, and extraordinary performance and educational opportunities."