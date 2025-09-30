The Second City to Present New Show THANK YOU, GOODNIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Head to The Second City for a fast, funny, one-of-a-kind night of comedy. The legendary theater will present Thank You, Goodnight, a brand-new production running October 3 – 24 at 7 p.m. in Donny’s Skybox Theater. Directed and created by former Mainstage director Rob Wilson, the show combines Chicago’s sharpest stand-up with world-class improv for an experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Audiences will first catch killer stand-up sets from some of the city’s most acclaimed comics. Sam Birru (Just For Laughs, Laugh Factory, Zanies), Kristen Toomey (Netflix is a Joke, Kevin Hart’s LOL), and Kellye Howard (Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing) are among the standout performers taking the mic.

Then, The Second City’s all-star improvisers jump in, spinning those sets into brand-new, never-to-be-seen-again scenes. It’s the best of both worlds—stand-up and improv—rolled into one high-energy show that’s fresh every single night.

Thank You, Goodnight is comedy you can’t see anywhere else—because it’s different every time, and it’s only at The Second City.