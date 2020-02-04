The Second City Announces New Fully Improvised Show TEMPLE OF GEEKDOM

The Second City is excited to announce its new fully improvised show The Second City's Temple of Geekdom: An Improvised Adventure. This "choose your own adventure" experience allows the audience to guide a party of improv adventurers and fracture their favorite fandoms in search of comedic gold. The show is directed by Second City alumnus and resident director Anthony LeBlanc and will be performed by a rotating cast of The Second City's sharpest, geekiest, and most intergalactically fluent improvisers.

The Second City's Temple of Geekdom: An Improvised Adventure puts the audience in the driver's seat as the cast sets off on this live-action role-playing game. At each step of the story, the audience will decide which into which universe the team will venture next-and which fandom they want to explore. With geeked-out custom improv games like "Super Heroes," "Star Trek Away Team," and "Dungeons & Tag-Ins," this show promises no fan, stan, cosplayer, or even (gasp) Slytherin will be left behind.

"Since playing the Star Wars character 'Mace Windu' in my very first show in Chicago, it has long been my dream to bring a show like this to The Second City. We're taking the very best of what improv has to offer and pairing it with all the Easter eggs, deep cuts, and references that everyone will appreciate--from the most discerning pop culture fanatics to merciless, mutated Daleks," says LeBlanc, who performed with Star Wars stalwart Warwick Davis last year in The Second City and Lucasfilm's Rogue Pun: A Star Wars Show during Chicago's Star Wars Celebration weekend.

The Second City's Temple of Geekdom: An Improvised Adventure teleports into UP Comedy Club (230 W. North Avenue) February 24-May 25 on Mondays at 8 PM with an additional weekend run during C2E2 weekend, February 28-February 29. Tickets start at $18.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.





