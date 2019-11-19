The Revival Presents BREAKDOWN: A LIVING NEWSFEED

The Revival is excited to announce the return of BREAKDOWN: A LIVING NEWSFEED - a news-based improv comedy performance.

BREAKDOWN: A LIVING NEWSFEED returns THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 8:00pm. BREAKDOWN will be performed on the third Thursday of every month going forward.

Tickets can be purchased at www.the-revival.com/shows. Regular Admission: $10.

The Compass Players are credited with inventing improvisational theater in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. The troupe leveraged techniques known as "theater games" - first championed by fellow Chicagoan Viola Spolin - to develop topical material that was "as relevant as the day's headlines." The Compass Players began performing in the summer of 1955 drawing a capacity crowd of ninety, six nights a week to their small, makeshift Hyde Park theater. On a small, rudimentary stage backed by several colored, moveable panels, they developed and performed material at a frenetic pace. Typically, each performance began with a short piece and then proceeded with a "Living Newspaper," a segment clearly inspired by Federal Theater Project productions of the 1930s. With its "Living Newspaper" segment, Compass actors attempted to weave humorous dialogue and pantomime into newspaper articles they read onstage. Founder/Director David Shepherd recalls this popular portion of the Compass program: "It was about 'Hello. You're reading this shit [newspapers and magazines] every day. We're going to show you now what is behind this shit.'"

Inspired by the Compass Players' "Living Newspaper," BREAKDOWN: A LIVING NEWSFEED is a fully improvised show that examines, lampoons, and ultimately humanizes the constant blitz of breaking news, hot takes, and media overload. "BREAKDOWN" uses the week's news and audience interaction combined with short games and scenes to inform and illuminate how the news cycle seeps into every part of our daily lives.

The Revival is an improv theater in Hyde Park dedicated to reflecting the diversity of Chicago's South Side. Inspired by the legacy of the Compass Players, The Revival brings improvisational comedy back to the same spot where it was born. The 150-seat, cabaret-style theater features a range of programming including sketch comedy, improv, standup and more. The Revival is located at 1160 E. 55th St. in Hyde Park. Tickets can be purchased at www.the-revival.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You