The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present Tracy Letts' THE MINUTES

The production will run November 3-18.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood will present Tracy Letts' The Minutes, directed by Janet Rourke, running November 3-18. Tracy Letts' scathing comedy about small-town politics and the secret ugliness of America's most closely-held narratives had its premiere at Steppenwolf in 2017 when it came to the attention of Resident Artist Grant Kilian. "I knew I had just discovered one of my new favorite plays," says Kilian, who is now the show's Assistant Director. "The writing was original, hilarious, surprising, and hauntingly relevant. An excellent choice for our talented ensemble."

The opportunity to produce a recent play by Letts, Chicago's own Pulitzer-nominated, Tony-winning theatrical powerhouse, was too good to ignore. "We are thrilled to present The Minutes in its first production in Chicago since its Steppenwolf premiere and subsequent transfer to Broadway," says Artistic Director John Chambers. "It's a bold and brilliant choice for our tenth-anniversary season."

The show's title references the meeting notes of a small American city council, and the play follows just such a session in real time. But to preserve even the most mundane elements of Big Cherry's civic identity turns out to rely on clinging to a dark past, not all of it so distant. "The Minutes is a roller coaster ride," says Director Rourke. "When I first read this gutsy play, I was
struck by its humor, intelligence, wit, and gripping narrative. The play will stick with you long after you leave the theater, and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to our audiences."

Tickets for The Minutes are now on sale at edgeofthewood.com or by calling (773) 775-1140.



