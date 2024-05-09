Complete Cast and Production Team Set For LES MISERABLES, Presented By Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Through special personal arrangement with renowned producer Cameron Mackintosh, Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park has been granted an exceptional license to produce LES MISERABLES, at the new Deerfield Performing Arts Center (1959 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL). A portion of the proceeds from this special limited engagement will benefit the Highland Park Shooting Recovery Fund.

Directing the production is Scott Shallenbarger, who served the Highland Park community as Director of Theatre Arts at Highland Park High School for over three decades. Stacey Flaster, Associate Director and Choreographer, has an impressive resume including direction and choreography credits with the Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Theatre at the Center, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and has been nominated for two Jeff Awards for her choreography. Serving as the Music Director and Conductor is the two-time Jeff Award nominated Aaron Kaplan.

From July 26 to August 11, 2024, audiences will be transported to 19th century France to experience the timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. "We are grateful that Cameron Mackintosh has honored and entrusted Uptown Music Theater to produce this masterpiece," says Jamie Davidson, President and Artistic Director of Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park.

Leading the cast is Wesly Anthony Clergé as Jean Valjean, David Pfenninger as Javert, Justine Cameron as Fantine, Aaron Mann as Thénardier, Erin Kelley as Madame Thénardier, Evan Smith as Enjolras, Amia Korman as Éponine, Jake Ziman as Marius, and Campbell Krausen as Cosette. Supporting the leads are Bobby Schaefer and Nathaniel Vodak as Gavroche, Lanah Vurnakes and Brielle Horwitch as Little Cosette/Young Eponine.

The talented ensemble consists of Marci Medwed Barnett, Jeffrey Charles (Grantaire/understudy Marius), Sara Dolins, Dan Ermel (Bishop/understudy Javert), Christopher Finch, Joe Grudt, Jeri Hart, Naomi Hershman, India Huy (understudy Cosette), Leah Jacobson, Madison Jaffe-Richter (understudy Éponine/Dance Captain), Brian James, Justin Katin, Al Katz-Mariani, Griffin Kelly, Michael Kirby, Samantha Macauley, Charlie Mann, Allison Rose Macknick, Ariela Policastro, Dustin Rothbart, Aaron Rumack (understudy Thénardier), Sarah Sapperstein (understudy Madame Thénardier), Erica Silver, Kasey Sliwinski (understudy Enjolras), Sophie Smekens (understudy Fantine), Lisa Pogofsky Sobelman, James Spangler, Hannah Mary Simpson, Lindsey Marie Wells, and Korey White (understudy Jean Valjean).

Adding to the grandeur of the production is a live professional 20-piece orchestra, Chicago's JAM Orchestra conducted by Aaron Kaplan. The magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House," and many more.

The full production team includes: Larry Mason (Producer), Jamie Davidson (Producer), Scott Shallenbarger (Director), *Stacey Flaster (Associate Director/ Choreographer), Aaron Kaplan (Music Director/Conductor), Zak Jacobs (Assistant Director), Michael Clack (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), *Cindy Moon (Costume Designer), Joel Zishuk (Lighting Designer), Mike Patrick (Sound Designer), Katie Novak (Props Designer), Chris Morgan (Stage Manager), Anne Zavell (Box Office/House Manager), Ryan Elliot (Box Office/House Manager), Joanne Bernstein (Marketing Advisor) and Sarah Clement (Social Media Coordinator). Marketing, media relations, graphic design and social media services are provided by the Lark Creative Group (www.larkcreativegroup.com).

Board Members of Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park include **Jamie Davidson (President), **Larry Mason (Secretary), **Chris Morgan (Treasurer), **Beth Grosky (Vice President), **Lisa Pogofsky Sobelman, *Aaron Kaplan, Ryan Elliot, Matt Canon, Debra Goldman, Rosa Machabanski, Anne Zavell, Janet Borden and Joanne Bernstein.

*Denotes Jeff Award Nominee.

**Denotes Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park founding member.

For ticketing information and to learn more about the production, visit uptownhp.org or contact info@uptownhp.org.

Senior and student rates (10% off) are available. Group discounts are available for groups of 15+ attending the same performance.

See LES MISERABLES over 3 weekends for 10 performances, July 26 - August 11 at the Deerfield Performing Arts Center (1959 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL):

Friday, July 26 at 7:00pm, Saturday, July 27 at 7:00pm, Sunday, July 28 at 2:00pm, Friday, August 2 at 7:00pm, Saturday, August 3 at 7:00pm, Sunday, August 4 at 2:00pm, Thursday, August 8 at 7:00pm, Friday, August 9 at 7:00pm, Saturday, August 10 at 7:00pm, Sunday, August 11 at 2:00pm.

