Featuring songs from Les Miserables, Queen, Robyn, Justin Bieber, The Beatles, The Eagles, Andrea Bocelli and much more!

By: May. 14, 2024
BRANDEN & JAMES of America's Got Talent Announced At Chicago's Davenport's This June
BRANDEN & JAMES from America's Got Talent return to Chicago to play their first joint show at Davenport's.

Branden was formerly in residence at Lyric Opera of Chicago & the two have played at Market Days & The Auditorium Theatre.

Join them for a night of epic music making & fun stories in "Up Close & Musical." Featuring songs from Les Miserables, Queen, Robyn, Justin Bieber, The Beatles, The Eagles, Andrea Bocelli and much more!

Davenport's is located at 1383 N Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. Showtime is 8pm and there is a $35 cover two drink minimum. Tickets are available at DavenportsPianoBar.com.




