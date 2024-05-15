GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Is Now Playing at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago is presenting the return engagement of GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The hilarious parody show featuring Miami’s sassiest seniors is playing for a limited engagement through June 9.

GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE is a parody and professional stage show unlike any other Golden Girls tribute that you might have experienced. It’s more exciting than a trip to the Rusty Anchor! The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End. His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelleyas Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt. The production is produced by Murray & Peter Present.

For more information and tour dates visit www.goldengirlstour.com. F

Comments