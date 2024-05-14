Pride Voices Celebrate In June At Wicker Park's Davenport's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicker Park's Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago celebrates PRIDE MONTH in June with a series of cabaret shows that crosses musical genres and something for everyone.

Sunday, June 9

7pm

Swing the Monkey: A Jazz Journey Thru the '80s

$20 cover/two drink min.

Acclaimed vocalist Robert Rodi returns to Davenport's with another of his jazz-themed reinventions of an unlikely slice of canon (including My Fair Lady, Man and Jazz By Jazz By Sondheim). This time it's the wild, weird, wonderful 1980s. Joined by incomparable pianist Dave Gordon and inimitable bassist Stacy McMichael, Robert swings hard through vintage hits by Blondie, Talking Heads, R.E.M., Bonnie Tyler, Sheila E., Bon Jovi, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, and more - with a few era-appropriate surprises. And along the way, there are Robert's wry reflections on the decade; because baby, he was there, and he remembers ... well, nearly everything.

Rodi is also a celebrated novelist, comic book writer, playwright and essayist. Rodi's short fiction is collected in a number of anthologies, including Men on Men 5 and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman: Book of Dreams. His gay-themed comic book work has appeared in Marvel Comics, the DC Comics imprint Vertigo, and other independent publishers.

Friday, June 14

8pm

Joey Harbert is A Bit of a Floozy

$15 cover/two drink min.

Join Joey Harbert for a sultry evening of songs, stories, and shenanigans. Grab your girls, gays, and theys, put on your gaudiest glam and get ready for an immoral evening of music.

Saturday, June 15

8pm

CELEBRATIONS: An Encore Evening of Original Music with Jeannie Tanner

$30 cover /2 drink min.

CELEBRATIONS will be a night of feel-good, upbeat original music written by Jeannie Tanner. Songs range from jazz, to pop, to soulful R&B. Jeannie's music can be heard in many television shows and movies, with recordings that feature her quartet: Lisa McQueen (piano), Cory Biggerstaff (bass)Darren Scorza (drums).

Thursday, June 20

8pm

BRANDEN & JAMES Up Close & Musical From America's Got Talent

$35 cover/2 drink min.

BRANDEN & JAMES from America's Got Talent return to Chicago to play their first joint show at Davenport's. Branden was formerly in residence at Lyric Opera of Chicago & the two have played at Market Days & The Auditorium Theatre. Join them for a night of epic music making & fun stories in "Up Close & Musical." Featuring songs from Les Miserables, Queen, Robyn, Justin Bieber, The Beatles, The Eagles, Andrea Bocelli and much more!

Thursday, June 27

8pm

Jack Ellis The Bearded Ingénue

$22 cover/2 drink min.

Jack W. Ellis has played political figures, butlers, a gondolier, old people, and even a street Santa on stage, but they've never played an ingénue role... until now! Although only an hour, Mx. Ellis's new show The Bearded Ingénue will take you through the greatest hits of soprano-adjacent musical theatre repertoire (transposed down a few keys or two). Jack has been seen in productions around Chicago this past season and is excited to return to Davenport's with this new show! Featuring Andrew Blendermann on piano, and special guests Riley Brown, Colin McGonagle, and Lauren Ellis.

Friday, June 28

8pm

Soul Sisters: Celebrating Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, & Gladys Knight

A cabaret in honor of Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight's 80th birthdays

A TRIBUTE TO THREE ICONIC GAY DIVAS

$35/2 drink min.

In honor of Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight's 80th birthdays this year, six of Chicago's top vocalists get together to pay tribute to these three Soul Sisters who have given us some of the LGBTQ+ anthems- Im Coming out (Ross), New Attitude (Labelle) and That's What Friends Are For (Knight). Cast includes Felena Bunn, Lynne Jordan, LaShera Moore Ellis, Margaret Murphy-Webb, Brandon Taylor Sides and Daryl Nitz, with musical direction by Andrew Blendermann.

Sunday, June 30

7pm

RUSS GOELTENBODT: I'M PROUD TO BE WHO I AM

$25/ 2 drink min.

Russ Goeltenbodt invites you to celebrate PRIDE and the LGBTQ community on Gay Pride Sunday. Russ invites you on his personal musical journey of "coming out, looking for love, falling in love, and living with pride" as a Gay man.

