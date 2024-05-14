The Trap Open Series Presents ANTIGONICK At Trap Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Trap Open Series will continue its programming with the show Antigonick. Translated and adapted by Anne Carson from Sophokles' classic play, Antigonick will play June 7th-15th, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

Antigone, forced to bend to the will of a dictator, chooses to liberate herself from custom, gender roles, and a blind faith in politics. Anne Carson's take on Sophokles' classic play focuses on the universal language of grief, the righteousness of the individual versus a political machine, and the acceptance of one's true purpose, reminding us that we do, in fact, have autonomy in this life.

About the Trap Open Series

Trap Open explores non-traditional forms of playmaking, while developing and giving voice to the next generation of groundbreaking theatre artists.

In keeping with the promise to foster innovative forms of expression, Trap Door opens up its space to company members, as well as guest artists, to develop new work that exists outside the realm of a traditional theatrical run. These performances occur sporadically throughout the prime-time season as additional offerings during the week and late nights. Whether it is a workshop of a bold new play, a daylong performance installation, or a collaboration with artists from other mediums, Trap Open offers audiences thrilling, unexpected experiences while granting artists the opportunity to take risks that push their artistic practices to new heights.

Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494.

