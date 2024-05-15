Beth Stelling and I'M FINE IT'S FINE Podcast Come to the Den Theatre in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced upcoming June 2024 shows including Beth Stelling and the “I’m Fine, It’s Fine” Podcast with special guest Pinky Patel. The newly-announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout June, including Pat Regan on June 1, Joel Kim Booster June 14 and 15, Caitlin Reilly on June 20, the “All Fantasy Everything” comedy podcast on June 21, comic siblings Leah & Andrew Rudick on June 22, and Red Richardson on June 29. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Beth Stelling

Thursday June 13, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Beth Stelling is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her new Netflix special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” topped every Best of 2023 list. Her half-hour special is also on Netflix in the first season of The Standups. Conan O'Brien produced Beth’s previous hour special for HBO Max called “Girl Daddy.” Beth has been a writer for the following television series: Rick and Morty, Strange Planet, The Last O.G., I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, Another Period, and Crashing on HBO. She’s a sought-after punch-up writer for feature films following her success as an on-set writer for the Universal hit, Good Boys. She has guest starred on Amazon’s Red Oaks, Corporate on Comedy Central, and she played Ms. Fish on the Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls.

“I’m Fine, It’s Fine” Podcast with guest Pinky Patel

Monday June 24, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Nashville-based comedian Amber Autry and trauma therapist Melanie Reese host guest comedians to provide a platform and connection to the stories behind the laughter. Laughter is a universal language, and comedians speak it well. Their ability to make people laugh directly influences the success of their career. The humanity of their personal lives is often the source of the comic relief, adding to the lack of conversation around mental health. Through their unique storytelling abilities, amazing humor and vulnerability, Amber and Melanie have started a much-needed conversation that will resonate with humanity.

Chicago based Pinky Patel is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and Internet personality with a fan base of over 5 million. She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that have garnered over 97 million likes on TikTok. You can catch Pinky in a city near you on her highly anticipated #ISaidWhatISaid Tour.

Comments