This holiday season, The Joffrey Ballet celebrates the 10th anniversary of two-time Tony Award®-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker. Set amidst the spectacle of the 1893 Chicago’s World Fair, The Nutcracker is a fantastical adventure engaging the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season.

A beloved family tradition where history and dreams intertwine, The Nutcracker will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in 27 performances, from December 5–28, 2025.

On a magical Christmas Eve, after awakening to an epic battle between Toy Soldiers and the Rat King, a flurry of snowflakes sweeps Marie away on a whirlwind journey to the dreamlike fairgrounds of the World's Columbian Exposition. Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, Marie and her Nutcracker Prince experience sprawling attractions representing countries from around the globe: the dazzling Golden Statue, the mystique of an Arabian enchantress, vibrant Venetian masked dancers, Chinese dragons, and Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.

The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award®-nominated set and Costume Designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and Tony Award®-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy/59 Productions. Tony Award®-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon recently earned his second Tony Award® for best choreography for MJ: The Musical. Learn more about Christopher Wheeldon here.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

With gratitude to The Nutcracker Presenting Sponsor Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company, and Production Sponsor AARP. Special thanks to The Nutcracker Maintenance Fund Sponsors Roderick Branch, Anonymous, In Memory of Richard H. Driehaus, and Anne L. Kaplan.

The Nutcracker Performances

Friday, December 5–Sunday, December 28, 2025

Friday, December 5 at 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 6 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 7 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Thursday, December 11 at 7:00 PM;

Friday, December 12 at 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 14 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Wednesday, December 17 at 7:00 PM;

Thursday, December 18 at 7:00 PM;

Friday, December 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 20 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 21 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM;

Tuesday, December 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Wednesday, December 24 at 2:00 PM;

Friday, December 26 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Saturday, December 27 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM;

Sunday, December 28 at 1:00 PM.

Location: Lyric Opera House

20 North Upper Wacker Drive

The Joffrey Ballet is the only official seller with the best prices. Customers should be aware of ticket re-sellers offering overpriced or invalid tickets. Tickets are available for purchase at the Lyric Opera Box Office, located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for 70 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2025–2026 70th Anniversary Season Sponsors: The Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, Gallagher, The Florian Fund, Anne L. Kaplan, and Robert and Penelope Steiner Family Foundation.

Live Music Sponsors Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, and The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges it Season Partners: ATHLETICO and Chicago Athletic Clubs.