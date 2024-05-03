The Impostors Theatre Company Concludes Season With FOOTHOLDS VOL. 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Impostors Theatre Company will conclude their fifth season with Footholds Vol. 5, an annual anthology play written by the Chicagoland community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo along with ITC Ensemble Members Courtney Marie, Caitlin McManus, Kayla Belec, and Brandon Nelson, with Tim McCarthy. Footholds Vol. 5 runs June 7 – 15, 2024 at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago, IL 60640. Press are welcomed to join us any time from Friday, June 7 until closing.

In its fifth installment, Footholds intertwines The Impostors Theatre Co.’s unique vision with local voices. Footholds is an anthology series written by playwrights from across the Chicagoland community. Ensemble members conceived the idea in reaction to one of the most frustrating and intimidating villains an artist can face: a blank page. A blank canvas allows for infinite possibilities, but this can sometimes act as a hindrance. With no definitive starting point, it can be difficult to realize a final product. By introducing a single, ambiguous constraint, a crack in the block of marble, we ask our writers and collaborators to start with the same limitation and branch off wherever their imaginations take them.

This year's foothold: A little attic, brimming with boxes & bins—where forgotten favorites hide from unappreciative eyes.

The plays:

"BLUE TOY" by Eric Desnoyers

"LOST & FOUND" by Maxwell A. Johnson

"WATER" by Brandii Champagne

"CALL ME RED" by Alex Dumitru

"Y2K, ETC." by Mike Frank

"SOMETHING, SOMETHING BLUE" by Ethan P. Gasbarro

"THE VERY LAST WEDDING ON EARTH" by Ashley O'Neill

The cast of Footholds Vol. 5 features Matt Schutz, Morgan Braitwaithe, Gabriel Reitemeier, Genevieve Corkery, Andrew Shipman, Anna Sciaccotta, and Sania Faith.

Following Footholds Vol. 5, The Impostors Theatre Company’s fifth season will conclude with their annual end-of-season fundraiser to celebrate the success of past seasons and announce what’s to come.

About the Artists

Rachel Borgo (Production Director) is the Executive Director of The Impostors Theatre Co. (ITC) and an alum of Valparaiso University. Most recently, she served as production director for ITC’s Footholds Vol. 4. Prior to that, Rachel served as the stage manager for the Jeff Nominated Miranda: A War-Torn Fable and production director of Footholds Vol. 3 (ITC); playwright/director of the new immersive play Body of Work (Montpelier Arts Center); playwright/stage manager of Jeff Nominated Hertha Nova (ITC); assistant director of Footholds 2020: A Socially Distant Film (ITC); and dramaturg on various ITC productions.





